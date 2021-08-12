You Can Still Cop the Jordan 1 Low fragment design x Travis Scott Here

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.

Until around 10 years ago, the idea of a musician designing shoes was seen as a novelty, a chance to get a quick collectible that probably wouldn’t appreciate in value at all. Now, though, musicians sit front and center in terms of desirable kicks. With Kanye focused on editing his album and Drake doing something similar, Travis Scott has taken advantage of the quiet period to release one of the most hyped pairs in a very long time. The Nike Jordan 1 Low fragment design x Travis Scott landed (and sold out) on August 13, but you can still secure a pair at StockX.

Taking after La Flame’s 2019 Jordan 1, the 2021 release brings back a couple of signature touches. Most notably the reversed Swoosh, of course, but also an understated yellowed sole unit to give the pair a retro finish. Perhaps this is a nod to the original 2016 Jordan 1 Retro Fragments which certainly inspired the blue and white colorblocking that dominates the upper.

Made in collaboration with Japanese label fragment design, the Nike Jordan 1 Low fragment design x Travis Scott is set to be the most sought-after design by the artist thus far, adding another element to the exclusivity. Exclusivity and clout aside, though, this is arguably Travis Scott’s most visually successful design to date, too.

The Nike Jordan 1 Low fragment design x Travis Scott comes in both high and low forms which feature different colorways and we’ve got our eyes set on the lows. Supple white leather features blue hits to the collar and heel while black overlays to the front of the shoe set the backdrop for off-white laces and the off-white Swoosh which mirrors the retro sole unit.

How much does the Nike Jordan 1 Low fragment design x Travis Scott cost?

A quick look at StockX market data shows a 12-month trade range between $855-$3588 with an average sale price of $1525. It’s a price that doesn’t surprise us considering the hype surrounding this release. If we’re looking at the price graphs for previous Travis Scott releases, it's likely to retain this value or grow, too. Be sure to cop your certified-authentic pair at StockX today.

Release date: August 13, 2021 Price: $150 Brand: Nike Model: Jordan 1 Low

Shop the Nike Jordan 1 Low fragment design x Travis Scott below.

Nike Jordan 1 Low fragment design x Travis Scott $1133 Buy at StockX

