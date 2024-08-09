Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Eyes Up for Jordan's Freakishly Good Halloween Sneakers

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Eyeing some Halloween-themed Jordans? Well, the latest spooky Jordan sneaker is watching you, too. Literally.

With Halloween just around the corner, Nike seems to be gearing up for the festivities, starting with this Air Jordan 1 Low "Halloween" sneaker. The low-rise Jordan shoe is something you'd expect from Nike SB, packing on some skate-like chunk and plenty of clever spooky-season-ready details.

Let's just cut to the chase: the Jordan 1 Low has its eyes on us.

That's right. With a smooth "Black Cat"-adjacent colorway, the low-slung Jordan sneaker features creepy animal eyes on its padded tongues — and they even light up when you push them!

The Jordan 1 Low "Halloween" sneaker seems to be inspired by spiders, judging by the corduroy-like "web" on the toe box and hairy laces reminiscent of the eight-legged creature's fuzzy legs. There's also a graphic on the tongue that largely resembles the arthropods' mouths and fangs.

Elsewhere, the Jordan 1 Low sneaker finishes out with equally eerie details like faded and colorful flames circling the shoe and a shiny black Wings emblem on the heel (no gold badges this time).

For the grand finale, the Jordan 1 Low shoe also comes with glow-in-the-dark soles, based on early looks and demonstrations.

The annual spooky season — the entire month of October, basically — is upon us, promising marathons of horror movies, pumpkin carvings sessions, and, for sneakerheads, scary-good sneakers. Years past have seen Nike get into the holiday spirit with ghoulish Air Force 1s and mummified Dunk Low sneakers.

There have even been Nike shoes themed around America's most hated-on candy (candy corn, you have a forever fan in me!).

Nike maintains its Halloween traditions, delivering its freakish best for the 2024 holiday. Let's hope Nike releases these on-theme Jordans in time for flexing on Halloween.

