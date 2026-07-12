Nike's Speediest Marathon Sneaker Came Straight from the Aughts

When it comes to fly sneakers, longevity is a marathon. Not a sprint. And there's no better testament to this than Nike's Zoom Streak 3, a super-fast sneaker designed to keep things funky fresh for 26.2 miles and beyond.

Now, to their credit, zebras have some speed on them, but they are far from the fastest quadruped in the African Savanna.

But when it comes to the zebra-patterned Zoom Streak 3, well, suddenly these striped equids have marathon-level endurance, which is arguably a more important quality when it comes to staying power.

Nike shakes up the black and white goodness, taking over the majority of the shoe with a neon green Swoosh that adds the perfect pop of color to the two-tone sneaker.

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Present-day carbon-plated sneakers have taken over most marathon courses in a manner similar to Harry Styles himself.

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But before we had tracks littered with Alphafly 3s and Vaporfly 4s, we had the Zoom Streak 3, the leading marathon runner during the aughts era.

Yup, back when yoga pants were in their heyday and velour tracksuits were a novel concept, the Zoom Streak 3 was the peak of marathon running innovation. Currently, the tech might have evolved, but the Zoom Streak 3's enduring appeal has outlasted any material innovations that have taken place in the past 30-some-odd years.

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