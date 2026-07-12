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This Is Nike's Most Blue-tiful Air Max Sandal Yet

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike's Air Max Halo is really the gift that keeps giving. It is a summer-ready sandal with the same level of comfort as Nike's running sneakers. On top of that, it looks good. Nike has set up the model with several nice color options, like this new "Work Blue" pair.

It's easily the most, if I may, blue-tiful Air Max sandal yet. The chunky Air-filled soles are rendered in dark navy blue, while the puffer leather uppers appear in a light blue shade.

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Let's just say, it all works out in "Work Blue." The results are a very pleasing take that makes having the blues look like a good thing.

Speaking of which, the new blue Air Max Halo sandal is now available on Nike Indonesia's website for Rp 1.499.000, which is around $82.

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Nike introduced the Air Max Halo earlier this year as the season's newest sneaker-minded sandal. It joined the ranks alongside Nike's other tech-backed sandals like the Air Max Isla and Air Max Koko.

The Air Max Halo proved to be just as stylish as the others, arriving in trendy butter yellow designs and classic all-black options.

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Flat shoes may still be having a moment, but the big, beefy sandals are alive and well at the Nike headquarters.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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