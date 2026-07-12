This Is Nike's Most Blue-tiful Air Max Sandal Yet

Nike's Air Max Halo is really the gift that keeps giving. It is a summer-ready sandal with the same level of comfort as Nike's running sneakers. On top of that, it looks good. Nike has set up the model with several nice color options, like this new "Work Blue" pair.

It's easily the most, if I may, blue-tiful Air Max sandal yet. The chunky Air-filled soles are rendered in dark navy blue, while the puffer leather uppers appear in a light blue shade.

Let's just say, it all works out in "Work Blue." The results are a very pleasing take that makes having the blues look like a good thing.

Nike

Speaking of which, the new blue Air Max Halo sandal is now available on Nike Indonesia's website for Rp 1.499.000, which is around $82.

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Nike introduced the Air Max Halo earlier this year as the season's newest sneaker-minded sandal. It joined the ranks alongside Nike's other tech-backed sandals like the Air Max Isla and Air Max Koko.

The Air Max Halo proved to be just as stylish as the others, arriving in trendy butter yellow designs and classic all-black options.

Flat shoes may still be having a moment, but the big, beefy sandals are alive and well at the Nike headquarters.

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