How to Make Good Khaki-Toned Air Forces Better? Add Cordura

And so the ruggedization of the Air Force 1 continues. This time, however, Nike's running back a classic Cordura pair from a few years back.

According to sneaker leakers, the Air Force 1 Cordura sneaker will return this year in the "Cargo Khaki" colorway. No images of the sneaker have surfaced yet, but it's safe to expect the same tough build as before, all realized in a monochromatic deep green scheme.

The khaki-toned Forces originally dropped in 2021, alongside two other color options. It was followed by a legit Air Force 1 Cordura boot in the following year. Seriously.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Nike's Air Force 1s mixed smooth textures with the famous Cordura fabric, a very durable nylon-like material often used in heavy-duty gear and outdoor models. It also works for Nike sneakers, if you couldn't tell.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Technically, Nike already revived the other Cordura Forces. But the brand is expected to introduce two new flavors in addition to the "Cargo Khaki" sneakers.

Nike has designed many rugged Air Force 1s over the years. So, it's not necessarily a new thing. But there's really no better time to do it than now, with all the attention on work gear and trail models. The brand has definitely answered the call of the wild, having introduced Forces with Vibram, GORE-TEX, and, in some serious cases, a combination of both.

Bringing back the "Cargo Khaki" Cordura Air Force 1, which is expected to return during the holidays, is just another instance of perfect timing on Nike's part.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.