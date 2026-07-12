Nike's Blueberry Slip-On Tabi Is Summer's Sweetest Scoop

We’ve all had ample time to get used to Nike’s latest initiative, the debatably delicious Air Rifts that is. And clearly, they’re going nowhere. Nike is declaring this a split-toe summer.

Enter the new colorway, “Celestine Blue”.

Fresh off a string of floral, polka-dot and tonal releases, the latest Air Rift keeps things comparatively understated. This pair is happy to let its color do the flirting. Washed in a soft pastel blue from top to bottom, "Celestine Blue" gives the famously divisive silhouette its calmest outing yet.

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Of course, no amount of pretty paint is disguising that unmistakable split toe. Love it or hate it, the Air Rift has been turning heads since ‘96, and that's exactly why it's still around. The tabi-inspired design remains delightfully odd, complete with its easy hook-and-loop straps that make slipping them on about as effortless as a pair of sandals.

The gold hardware on this particular pair is where things seem amplified. Gleaming buckles punctuate the icy blue upper with just enough shine to make a statement. Adding a touch of glitz to the menu.

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At this point, you either love or hate the Air Rift, if you’re a part of the latter, this is as summer ready as it comes.

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