Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

JLo’s Quiet Luxury Moment Is Actually Quite Loud 

in StyleWords By Karen Fratti

Jennifer Lopez may want people to think of her as being humbly “from the block” but it gets harder to remember that with each and every Birkin bag she pulls out. To be fair, at least JLo’s tasteful with it, in a true quiet luxury kinda way.. 

JLo was out for a walk the week of Thanksgiving in Beverly Hills in a pair of thick black librarian glasses, a white collared shirt under a gray sweater over baggy pin-tuck pants that she styled by rolling a chunky cuff into them, tapering the leg atop a pair of white sneakers, all zhooshed up with one of her many (many, many) Hermès Birkin bags dangled from her elbow, croc leather and gold flashing in the sun. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

With her hair tied back in a loose ponytail and tiny gold cuffs in her ears, JLo looked relaxed and chic — wealthy in a tasteful way. The outfit was luxe and indulgent enough (everything just looks so soft!) but plainly elevated to excellence by her mini croc Birkin, a particular Hermès bag that she’s owned since at least 2019 

Lopez has such an arsenal of Birkin bags, including the very exclusive Himalaya, that she must have a dedicated wing in her house to store them. She just has to. Maybe this is why Ben Affleck looks so ragged all the time — he’s just stepping over piles of rare Birkin bags in his closet. First world problems!

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

While JLo could have paired any of her Hermès bags with this grey and white ensemble, the shiny black finish of the leather gives her neutral grays a little life. Fresh out-the-box sneakers reiterate the outfit’s cleanliness and the way that she cuffed her trousers above them just so accentuates the loose silhouette while also ensuring that she doesn’t look sloppy. 

Even the way that JLo’s collar lays under her sweater has an ease to it that matches the whole laidback, cool-girl vibe. You can take Jenny off the block but you can’t take a girl’s Bronx swagger away from her, even if she is buried in Birkin bags. 

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Down Mountain Cap
Gramicci
$95
Image on Highsnobiety
Polar Fleece Jacket
ROA
$540
Image on Highsnobiety
Circular Bag
AFFIX
$70
We Recommend
  • luxury jeans
    These Luxury Jeans Give Denim a Glow-Up
    • Style
  • luxury fashion summer sales
    Here Are the Best Luxury Fashion Sales That Are Still Going
    • Style
  • luxury fashion sites
    Here Are the Best Luxury Fashion Sites on the Net
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    La Dolce Vita - Maserati’s Gran Turismos Are Quiet Luxury on Wheels
    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Battle of the Nepo Babies: Did Sofia Richie Invent Quiet Luxury?
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Lewis Hamilton posing with Takashi Murakami's flowers
    Like It or Not, F1 Is Luxury Now
    • Culture
  • MSCHF gobstomper dremel edition
    Finally! MSCHF's New Gobstomper Comes With a Power Tool
    • Sneakers
  • JLo wears a grey sweater, pleated pants, white shirt & Hermes Birkin bag
    JLo’s Quiet Luxury Moment Is Actually Quite Loud 
    • Style
  • Jill Biden wears a giant white scarf over a pink blazer while holding hands with Joe Biden
    How Can Jill Biden Move Under Her Massive Scarf? 
    • Style
  • New Balance's 580 sneaker with a green suede upper, GORE-TEX lining, and Vibram sole
    With GORE-TEX & Vibram, a Retro New Balance Is Born Anew
    • Sneakers
  • stüssy birkenstock collab 2023
    Rejoice! More Stüssy Birks Are on the Way
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023