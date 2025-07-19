Nike's Trusty Dad Shoe Is Built to Last Now

Nike's P-6000 sneaker is now military-tough.

The Swoosh "dad shoe" was already quite nice, balancing the nostalgic vibes of 2006's Air Pegasus with stylish, modern colorways. Now, the Nike model becomes even more trusty with a Cordura construction.

The highly durable material comprises the shoe's underlays, making the shoe not only look rugged but also genuinely ready for rugged conditions. It's one of the reasons the Cordura is used for military gear.

What's more, Nike's Cordura P-6000 sneaker features brownish-green suede overlays as well as splashes of red elsewhere.

Again, Nike's P-6000 has appeared in some pretty nice colorways. There was even a moment where the shoe channeled its inner Stüssy with a tonal "Hemp" iteration.

The latest another excellent color scheme for the model's collection.

Makeway also once took the Nike dad shoe for a spin, turning into the literal life of the party for a "Party-6000" collab.

It's unknown when the Cordura Nike P-6000 sneaker will release. But with official images now available, it's safe to assume that these genuinely tough sneakers will be here soon on Nike's website.

