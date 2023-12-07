Sign up to never miss a drop
Stüssy Who? Nike Can Craft Flawless Hemp Kicks On Its Own

Nike's P-6000 sneaker, a high-tech upgrade to the original Pegasus running shoe, has only really dropped in fairly technical makes since it released back in 2019. But Nike's forthcoming P-6000 adds a pleasantly organic edge to the proceedings, giving the dad shoe a more grounded appearance, literally.

Come Spring 2024, Nike's dropping the P-6000 sneaker in various new colorways but this "Hemp" iteration is by far the best of the lot.

With an upper that blends mesh, leather, and suede paneling, these P-6000 are as delightfully chaotic as any other Nike dad shoe but this iteration boasts some fancy 3M reflective details that give the shoes way more curb appeal than your average old-school dad sneaker.

Speaking of, a lot of that appeal comes from that handsome all-beige design. It's a good look for any shoe, let alone a Nike that typically looks quite high-spec. Of course, this isn’t the first time that Nike has dabbled in hemp hues.

Nike and Stüssy have leaned into hemp not just a shade but as texture, utilizing the woven look for various collaborative shoes ranging from high-top Vandal shoes to an Air Force 1 collection.

One could justifiably argue that the two's footwear endeavors peaked with the particularly excellent Air Zoom Spiridon Cage 2, a complicated-sounding running shoe that really just looked particularly great in sandy beige.

Nike's Stüssy sneakers typically resell for anywhere between $350 and $500, so consider these $120 hemp P-6000s a bargain by comparison. Just have to wait until warmer weather to harvest this crop.

