Highsnobiety
Palace's Most Exclusive Drop of 2025? Merch for a Japanese Baseball Team

Written by Tom Barker in Style

Palace has arrived in Osaka. The London-based streetwear label is opening a store in the Japanese city on May 10 and to celebrate the occasion, it’s launching a sizeable limited-edition collection. 

Mixed between collegiate-style graphic tops and Osaka-themed reworks of Palace’s signature Tri-Ferg logo — typical styles of graphic wear we’ve come to expect from these store opening-exclusive drops — is a selection of sports merch. Specifically, sports merch aimed at fans of the Hanshin Tigers. 

Home to the biggest baseball stadium in Japan, the Hanshin Tigers are one of the country's leading baseball teams. And now, thanks to Palace, it also has some streetwear cred.

Baseball shirts, baseball jackets, baseball caps… This official line of merchandise covers all bases for classic fan wear. Across it all, the graphics highlight Palace branding and the Hanshin Tigers' undeniably cute mascot. 

Available on the day of the shop opening, this drop is only for the Osaka locals. The highly limited release is available in-store only at the soon-to-be-opened Palace Osaka store (the address is: 3 Chome-3-21 Minamisenba, Chuo Ward, Osaka). 

The label already has a strong presence in Japan, with its own Tokyo flagship store plus a concession store at Dover Street market’s Ginza location. But this is the first time that Palace has moved outside of Tokyo, the worldwide Palace expansion continues. 

Tom Barker
Style EditorTom Barker is a writer reporting on all things style and shopping-related.
