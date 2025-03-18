Next, Supreme Serves Up Slick Leather Air Maxes

It's true: Supreme's next Nike collaboration is a clean leather Air Max 1 sneaker.

After quietly previewing the model in its Spring/Summer 2025 lookbook, Supreme confirms its Air Max 1 collaboration is indeed on. The brand also returned with better looks at its buttery sneakers ahead of the drop.

As we suspected, the Supreme x Nike Air Max 1 sneaker features full leather uppers, giving the timeless Air Max model this creamy look. Supreme adds a debossed snakeskin Swoosh atop the leather alongside several subtle logos.

The shoe includes a silver "Supreme" lace dubrae, plus a dual-branded tongue and insoles. Finally, "World's Famous" strikes the heels joined by more Supreme branding. Oh, and the Air "windows" are clear and present, of course.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

As promised, Supreme's leather Air Maxes arrive in four colorways, including the black pairs we met in February. The shoes also come in white, purple, and yellow.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

And yes, there's more. Supreme's Nike Air Maxes are just one part of this latest collaboration. The pairing also designed collaborative clothes and accessories to accompany the slick sneakers. The clothing capsule includes matching tracksuits, smooth leather jackets, sweater vests, rugby shirts, sweatpants, sweatshirts, and leather shoulder bags.

The clothes look more like in-line Nike pieces than a Supreme collab, really, as many of the pieces sport huge Swoosh logos and very tiny Supreme sign-offs. It even left some fans questioning, "Can anyone point out the Supreme part of the collaboration?"

It's a Supreme x Nike collab for sure. The collaborative Air Max 1 sneakers and apparel are all dropping on March 20 at the streetwear label's stores and website.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Supreme's Air Max sneakers are kind of like an Air Max Day appetizer, arriving roughly a week before the Nike holiday, which is turning into Dn8 Day, honestly.

Snakeskin Air Maxes? Anyone?