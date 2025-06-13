Nike's Insanely Sleek Shox Sneaker Gone Green Goblin

And so the Nike Shox Ride 2's stylish journey continues with its latest drop, which sees the model dressed up as the Green Goblin.

Nike's Shox Ride 2 "Olive Flak" sneaker appears with matte black leather touches and metallic green-gold finishes, resulting in a familiar color scheme associated with the Marvel villain.

The "Green Goblin" colorway earned its nickname from 2002's Spider-Man movie. In the film, the Green Goblin, a.k.a Willem Dafoe, wore custom Nike Flightposite sneakers that matched his iridescent green costume. And the rest is Nike sneaker history.

Nike has since revived the Flightposite model in its iconic "Green Goblin" colorway. However, the reborn pairs were slightly different from the film's sneakers. But still, close enough.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Nike has even dropped "Green Goblin" Clogposites, taking the slip-on hybrid to slick supervillain levels. Nike's Shox sneaker is now ready to take a ride on the Goblin's hoverboard.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

There is no confirmed release date yet for the Nike Shox Ride 2 "Olive Flak" sneakers. However, whispers say that we'll catch them before the year is out.

Either way, the Shox Ride 2 era gets better. Its collection already looks pretty darn good, thanks to those green denim versions and premium leather pairs.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.