Nike's Crazy, Techy Sneaker Shouldn't Go This Hard in "Cactus" Denim

Thought the Shox Ride 2 couldn't get better? Think again. While you're at it, feast your eyes on the model's latest and greatest (and denim-iest) makeover.

The newest Nike Shox Ride 2 looks to be another premium version of the model, like those all-leather pairs from earlier this year. However, the upcoming version features a brand-new material, delicious denim.

But these ain't your normal "jeakers" (jean sneakers). The Shox's uppers come wrapped in distressed denim materials, some moments featuring frayed edges. Nike then bathes the classic texture in these satisfying earthy green shades for a good-looking "Bright Cactus" design.

It's the perfect Shox for denim-loving sneakerheads with a taste for green jeans.

The Nike Shox Ride 2 sneaker offers up other neat details, too. Specifically, the midsole features neon green paint splattering, which only adds to the cool factor of the design.

Also, the signature Shox columns were painted in bright green, as if the crazy-futuristic detail didn't grab attention enough. At the same time, it helps maintains this excellent green palette.

Nike has blessed us with several solid denim sneakers here lately, from patchwork Jordan 4s to crisp and classic ACG slip-ons (an alleged Levi's collab is in the works, too). But these Shox? The green denim takes the "jeakers" game to another level in the best way.

Nike continues to hit out of the park with the Shox Ride 2's revival, honestly. First, there was the "British Tan" leather pairs. Then came the rugged versions designed with ripstop nylon. Now, we've got these "Bright Cactus" denim iterations, which, by the way, are expected to drop sometime later this year at Nike.

According to leakers, we could see the green Nike Shox Ride 2s release in the summer or fall season. The price tag? $190.

Hey, it costs to look this (denim) good.