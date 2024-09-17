Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Nike’s Reborn Sneaker-Clog Is Fit for a Spider-Man Villain

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike's Clogposite, the brand's revived sneaker-clog, is back and living a pretty crazy second life. Already, the early 2000s slip-on shoe has entered its villain era.

Watch out, New York. Nike's Clogposite has emerged in a familiar iridescent green colorway, nodding to the Green Goblin's costume, evoking nostalgia among Marvel fans.

The famous Spider-Man villain appeared in the live-action 2002 film, played by the iconic Willem Dafoe. The Green Goblin's suit was one of the many great things to come from the film — besides us thinking we could shoot webs from our hands as kids.

While wreaking havoc on NYC, including terrorizing old ladies, the Green Goblin wore Nike Flightposite sneakers that matched his shiny green outfit, making the villain attire sneakerhead-friendly.

Ironically, the Nike Flightposite and the Foamposite sneakers were naturally on the mood board when Nike designed its unsung Clogposite shoe.

Nike's Clogposite just wrapped up its long-awaited Supreme collaboration. Next, the Nike slip-on unlocks a "Green Goblin" skin, which is set to drop before 2024 ends.

With any luck, I pray the shoes land in time for Halloween. Nothing screams spooky season drip like a pair of villainous Nike clog hybrids.

