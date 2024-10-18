Nike's Revived Basketball Shoe Goes Superhero Villain Mode

Nike's rare Air Flightposite sneaker is back...and villainous as ever.

Nike's Air Flightposite shoe has returned in one of its most sought-after colorways, "Black/Metallic Gold." Or if you're a Marvel-loving sneakerhead, you may call it the "Green Goblin" Flightposite.

This particular Nike Flightposite colorway has been around since 1999. But the sneaker gained the nickname "Green Goblin" after the premiere of the 2002 superhero classic Spider-Man, which starred Willem Dafoe as the Green Goblin.

Although the latest Nikes aren't the same pairs Dafoe wore in the movie, the Nike Flightposite sneakers undoubtedly matched the Green Goblin's fly (his lustrous green costume).

Nike again wraps Flightposite sneakers in that cool upper mold, as seen on Nike's Foamposite sneakers and Clogposite slip-on shoes. But like the Green Goblin's outfit, Nike's Flightposite sneaker offers up that familiar green-ish gold luster, joined by quiet black shades.

Nike's "Green Goblin" Flightposite sneaker will be available on Nike's SNKRS app on October 30. Also, those villain-themed Clogposites will follow right behind on November 1.

Fans might not get to flex them in time for Halloween. But if you've got a Spider-Man marathon planned in November, you may be in luck...and potentially the most dripped-out person at movie night.