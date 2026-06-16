Even Nike’s Shox Sneaker Looks Like It’s Been Taking Ballet Classes

Nike’s Shox series has always been a tech-flex favorite, those springy columns, that unmistakable bounce, all the 2000s runner attitude. But just when you thought it couldn’t get any more “performance,” Nike went and made it… cute.

Enter the Shox Z in Enigma Stone and Bleached Lilac.

This isn’t the beefy Shox you remember. The silhouette is slimmed down, softened up, and finished with ribbon laces that are more balletcore than gym class hero.

The iconic Shox columns are still there, of course, but they feel more playful than aggressive. It’s retro, but it’s also a little romantic, like your favorite techy sneaker just discovered its delicate side.

NIKE 1 / 3

The colorway seals the deal: muted stone with that gorgeous blush of lilac, beyond easy on the eye and impossible to ignore. Nike’s managed to give a hard-edged icon a total personality shift, and somehow, it works.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

For anyone who wants their sneakers with a side of sweetness, the Shox Z is proof that even the toughest tech can clean up nice. Looks like the ballet-core phenomenon is only getting stronger.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit our SHOPPER page and subscribe to the newsletter for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.