Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Even Nike’s Shox Sneaker Looks Like It’s Been Taking Ballet Classes

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers

Nike’s Shox series has always been a tech-flex favorite, those springy columns, that unmistakable bounce, all the 2000s runner attitude. But just when you thought it couldn’t get any more “performance,” Nike went and made it… cute. 

Enter the Shox Z in Enigma Stone and Bleached Lilac.

shop nike shox z

This isn’t the beefy Shox you remember. The silhouette is slimmed down, softened up, and finished with ribbon laces that are more balletcore than gym class hero. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The iconic Shox columns are still there, of course, but they feel more playful than aggressive. It’s retro, but it’s also a little romantic, like your favorite techy sneaker just discovered its delicate side.

NIKE
1 / 3

The colorway seals the deal: muted stone with that gorgeous blush of lilac, beyond easy on the eye and impossible to ignore. Nike’s managed to give a hard-edged icon a total personality shift, and somehow, it works. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

For anyone who wants their sneakers with a side of sweetness, the Shox Z is proof that even the toughest tech can clean up nice. Looks like the ballet-core phenomenon is only getting stronger.

shop nike
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit our SHOPPER page and subscribe to the newsletter for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Patrick Grady

As Highsnobiety's Shopping Writer, Patrick translates cultural and consumer shifts into compelling shopping content that lives at the intersection of editorial storytelling and commercial partnership.

He studied at University of Westminster, London and has since reported for an array of fashion and culture magazines.

Irish accent included.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Jordan’s Cleanest Swooshless Dad Sneaker Turns Up the Heat
  • Nike’s Sharp Shox Sneaker Is a Cutesy Enigma
  • Behind Every Great Athlete is... Skechers?
  • Nike’s Saucy Air Max Is as Hot as Curry
  • Nike's Luxe Tennis Sneaker Is the Master of Minimalism
What To Read Next
  • Even Nike’s Shox Sneaker Looks Like It’s Been Taking Ballet Classes
  • A Sandal's Not A Sandal Anymore
  • One Easy Trick to Improve COMME des GARÇONS Wallets: Add a Genius Painter
  • adidas’ Fine Leather Basketball Sneaker Is Pure American Luxury
  • This Is the Loafer’s Next Logical Step
  • adidas’ Square-Toe Sneaker Is as Classy as It Looks
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now