This Nike Soccer Sneaker Is for the Girls by the Girls

The T90 has seen quite a few revamps in recent months. The once-soccer sneaker has been catapulted into the lifestyle-adjacent category, and with versions as strong as this one, it’s easy to see why.

With Forget Me Nots in the mix, the T90 Shox Magia is every bit as innovative as it is legendary.

Forget Me Nots is a Tokyo-based sneaker and lifestyle boutique with a solely women-focused approach. It’s a curated space for women to source, style, and leave their mark in a landscape that’s still stubbornly male-dominated.

Collaborating on a model as iconic as the T90, and then throwing in the audacity of full-length Shox, proves the boutique is here for more than just participation, it’s here to change the game. What women do best.

NIKE 1 / 2

In “Shy Pink,” the T90 Shox Magia is pure fierce: delicate on the surface, but packing serious attitude underneath, thanks to those iconic Shox tunnels at the heel. Turns out pretty and powerful aren’t mutually exclusive.

Forget Me Nots and Nike have landed on a collab that’s all about making a statement and rewriting the rules.

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