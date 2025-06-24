Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Nike's Slick Soccer Shoe Gone Wildly Stylish

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike's Total 90 III, the brand's reborn soccer shoe, isn't just entering into its fashion era. The iconic model is slithering into it.

The Total 90 is now retired from the game, coasting through the sneaker world as more of a casual sneaker these days. Seriously, Nike has reintroduced the classic model with slick leather and even cutesy crochet-style shoelaces.

Now, the Total 90 has gone reptilian.

The latest Nike Total 90 sneakers arrive with faux snakeskin uppers, resulting in a look that's still very sporty but also incredibly luxe.

Underneath the scaly design, the Nike shoe offers all the standard Total 90 bells and whistles, including its slanted lace system and ample branding.

The Total 90 isn't the only Nike shoe to receive a wild update. Nike also dropped a snakeskin version of its new Air Max DN8, which was so good that Nike followed up with another reptilian pair.

Lucky for Total 90 fans, there will be plenty of snakeskin steppers to go around. The shoes arrive in three colorways, including "Fire Red," "Pale Ivory," and Parachute Beige, wildly bold options for the adventurous sneaker.

The latest Nike Total 90 III sneakers will slither in on July 1 on Footdistrict's website for €120 (approximately $139). Expect a launch on Nike's website soon as well.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
