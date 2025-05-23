Nike’s State-Of-The-Art Air Max Sneaker Goes Reptile (Again)

Remember that snakeskin Nike Air Max DN8 sneaker? Well, it shedded its skin for a new (and still scaly) vibe.

The latest snakeskin Air Max DN8s are only partially cold-blooded, compared to the previous pairs, which were fully reptile.

This "Light Khaki/Denim Turquoise" version only features a snakeskin-patterned layer for the upper, and that's about it. The rest of the shoe's signature details get splashed with these pleasing brown, creamy beige, and light blue colors, which admittedly make for nice accents against the slithering vibes.

The OG snakeskin Air Max DN8s launched on Air Max Day 2025 as part of the model's grand debut. There's even pairs still available at a few stores.

If I had to choose, I'd still take the full reptilian DN8s released earlier this year. However, that's not to say this particular pair isn't lovely. It looks very good, actually.

It's unknown when the sequel, a.k.a. the "Light Khaki/Denim Turquoise" DN8s, will slither in. However, with official imagery out, I'm hoping for these freshly scaled-up steppers sooner rather than later.

Either way, it's another excellent addition to the DN8's fire lineup.

