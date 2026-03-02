Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Nike’s Dark-Mode Dad Shoe Is Perfectly Destroyed

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

To improve its V5 RNR dad shoe, Nike had to destroy it. Kind of.

Nike didn't actually demolish the V5 RNR. The sportswear brand just added some nice distressed details to the latest "Anthracite" pairs, giving the sneaker an admittedly nice worn-in look.

Specifically, the runner-inspired model features raw-edge woven textures, resulting in neat fraying throughout the layered upper.

Retailing for a cool $100, the torn-up V5 RNR "Anthracite" sneaker is now available on Nike's website, alongside other color options.

Debuting just a year ago, Nike's V5 RNR has already lived quite a life. The affordable Nike dad shoe has seen tasteful tonal colorways and even pairs wearing their own Canadian tuxedo.

And to top it all off, the model is expected to get a colorful and luxe spin from A Ma Maniére, one of Nike's biggest collaborators, later this year.

Who knew ripping up the Swoosh dad shoe would only make it better? Nike did.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
