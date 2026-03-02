Nike’s Dark-Mode Dad Shoe Is Perfectly Destroyed

To improve its V5 RNR dad shoe, Nike had to destroy it. Kind of.

Nike didn't actually demolish the V5 RNR. The sportswear brand just added some nice distressed details to the latest "Anthracite" pairs, giving the sneaker an admittedly nice worn-in look.

Specifically, the runner-inspired model features raw-edge woven textures, resulting in neat fraying throughout the layered upper.

Retailing for a cool $100, the torn-up V5 RNR "Anthracite" sneaker is now available on Nike's website, alongside other color options.

Debuting just a year ago, Nike's V5 RNR has already lived quite a life. The affordable Nike dad shoe has seen tasteful tonal colorways and even pairs wearing their own Canadian tuxedo.

And to top it all off, the model is expected to get a colorful and luxe spin from A Ma Maniére, one of Nike's biggest collaborators, later this year.

Who knew ripping up the Swoosh dad shoe would only make it better? Nike did.

