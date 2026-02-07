Nike’s *Other* Dad Shoe Is a Tasteful Tonal Treat

Nike's V5 RNR wants the dad shoe crown.

The running-style sneaker already has the makings of the next big dadcore sneaker, offering a classic Y2k-coded design coupled with rotation-ready colorways like "Dark Hazel."

Nike's V5 RNR "Dark Hazel" is particularly nice. It gets washed in this dark olive green, resulting in an earthy and largely tonal take on the dad shoe.

Even better, it's priced at an affordable $95, making this clean spin quite the steal.

We met Nike's V5 RNR sneaker in 2025, along with several other retro-inspired yet budget-friendly sneakers, like the Cortez-coded Pacific sneakers and the skate-flavored Terra Manta shoe.

As techy dad shoes continued to reign, the V5 RNR naturally stood out in its nice colorways and extra stylish designs (denim dad shoes, anyone?). And 2026, Nike looks to go all in on its runner. Sorry, it's RNR.

In addition to fresh schemes like "Dark Hazel," which is now available at retailers like WSS, Nike's V5 RNR will also be getting an A Ma Maniére collaboration.

The fashion label typically sticks with Nike's more classic models like the Air Max 95 and signature Jordan sneakers. But putting its luxe touch on an affordable Nike dad shoe is something we didn't know we needed until now.

