Highsnobiety
Nike’s Classy Dad Shoe Looks Sharp In a Canadian Tuxedo

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
Nike
Canadian Tuxedo but make it a Nike sneaker. Traditionally, denim-on-denim is a big fashion faux pas. (Don't tell Kendall Jenner.) But this cardinal fashion sin looks biblically delicious on a Nike V5 RNR shoe. 

Nike's "Denim" V5 RNR sneaker is dressed in swaths of light, medium, and dark wash denim panels, a disruptive textile for such a sporty shoe. 

On the whole, Nike's V5 RNR sneaker has big-dad shoe energy with a very sporty edge. So to see this sneaker all dressed up in denim is...odd. But still kind of cool? The unexpected juxtaposition is certainly quite interesting if nothing else.

In addition to the sneaker's denim paneling, the Nike V5 RNR has all of the traditional hallmarks of the otherwise quite classic running shoe. Standard white Swoosh, metallic trimming throughout. You know the deal. 

These sporty touches present a nice contrast to the decadent denim fabric of the sneaker. It's as if it shouldn't work, but it just does.

Available on Nike's website for $95, the V5 RNR sneaker joins a long line-up of deliciously denim Nike sneakers. 

Nike's celeb-adored Cortez sneaker got the big blue jeans treatment, and so did the skate-ready Jordan Flight Court. Honestly, Levi's might need to watch its back because Nike is not letting up when it comes to deliciously dripped-up and draped-out denim offerings.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
