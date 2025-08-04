Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike Roasted a Downright Delightful Coffee-Flavored Un-Dad Shoe

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike's latest Vaporfly 4 sneaker is so good, you can almost taste it. Seriously.

The sportswear brand is back playing barista but not for another round of "Mocha" Dunks. Instead, Nike has whipped up a coffee-inspired version of its newest road running shoe.

Shop Nike Vaporfly 4 "Velvet Brown"

The Vaporfly 4 sneaker, a lighter update to the Vaporfly 3, emerges in a nice-looking "Velvet Brown" colorway, joined by a few coffee-themed nods.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

There's a speckled midsole that reminds me of coffee grounds. On the technical side, the base is infused with Nike's high-tech foam cushioning, promising an ultra-comfy ride.

And before even diving into the delicious sneaker, Nike's Vaporfly 4 comes wrapped in silver packaging inspired by coffee bean packs. The wrapping even reads "roasted by Nike," followed by the batch number (the SKU) and the season. The extra notes? "There is no finish line."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

It's another running shoe beast that can easily be the next fashion flex.

And Nike's Vaporfly 4 "Velvet Brown" sneaker is now here to sip (not really). The latest version of the running model is now available on Nike's website for $290.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop Nike Here

Shop More
Multiple colors
NikeT90 SP
$120.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
Nike x Levi'sAir Max 95 OG
$225.00
Available in:
38
NikeW Air Superfly
$110.00
Available in:
39

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike's Crocs-ish Water Shoes Are a Breezy Summer Banger
  • Nike's Cleanest Skate Shoe, Stripped Back to Pure Skate Steeze
  • A Gaming-Themed Nike Sneaker Filled With Rage
  • In "Neutral Olive," Nike's Skate-ish Jordan Shoe Looks Almost Too Good
  • A Nike Shoe Artful Enough for MoMA
What To Read Next
  • Two Menswear Innovators Walk Into a NYC Workwear Institution...
  • In "Triple Black," Nike's Ultra-Stacked Running Shoe Is Maximal Minimalism
  • A Post-Samba Sneaker Built From the Same Fiber as Bulletproof Cars
  • adidas' Painfully Flat Martial Arts Shoe Is a Dirty Dude
  • Fashion Says Show Feet
  • Nike Roasted a Downright Delightful Coffee-Flavored Un-Dad Shoe
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now