Nike Roasted a Downright Delightful Coffee-Flavored Un-Dad Shoe

Nike's latest Vaporfly 4 sneaker is so good, you can almost taste it. Seriously.

The sportswear brand is back playing barista but not for another round of "Mocha" Dunks. Instead, Nike has whipped up a coffee-inspired version of its newest road running shoe.

The Vaporfly 4 sneaker, a lighter update to the Vaporfly 3, emerges in a nice-looking "Velvet Brown" colorway, joined by a few coffee-themed nods.

There's a speckled midsole that reminds me of coffee grounds. On the technical side, the base is infused with Nike's high-tech foam cushioning, promising an ultra-comfy ride.

And before even diving into the delicious sneaker, Nike's Vaporfly 4 comes wrapped in silver packaging inspired by coffee bean packs. The wrapping even reads "roasted by Nike," followed by the batch number (the SKU) and the season. The extra notes? "There is no finish line."

It's another running shoe beast that can easily be the next fashion flex.

And Nike's Vaporfly 4 "Velvet Brown" sneaker is now here to sip (not really). The latest version of the running model is now available on Nike's website for $290.

