Forget Black Air Force 1 Energy – Nike's Zoom Vomero 5's Gone Dark

in SneakersWords By Sam Cole
1 / 2

The Nike Zoom Vomero 5 has had quite a year so far, hasn't it? Once the Swoosh decided to pull the cult-beloved running silhouette from the depths of uncertainty – uncertainty being a life in outlets – it didn't hold back.

Over the past few months, we've been bombarded with new colorways, raising fears that the Zoom Vomero 5 was poised to become the new Dunk Low; which, if you hadn't guessed from the endless restocks of "Panda" Dunks, isn't a good thing.

While many of these releases have been pretty unoffensive, with the odd banger thrown into the mix, there's been a few misfires as Nike aims to be a crowd-pleaser.

Well, if you want an instant win, you need only look at the "Triple Black" Air Force 1 as a template.

Black Air Force 1 energy is a concept we've become all too familiar with; unpredictable, chaotic, and on smoke. If you see someone in a pair of black Forces, you know what time it is.

If you want to dose a silhouette up with a gut punch of energy, dip it black. It's easy, wearable; an everyday uniform look, and on the Zoom Vomero 5, it's the perfect finish.

Despite how obvious of a win it is, we've never seen a true "Triple Black" finish on the silhouette, with its darkest variation being a dark grey that was released alongside a white look some time ago.

While an official release date remains a mystery, it's likely this Batman-approved pair will land online in the coming weeks.

