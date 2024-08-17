Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Nike's Smashing Dad Shoe Is Protecting Its Throne

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike's P-6000 shoe may be slowly inching into the Vomero's spotlight, but the Swoosh dad shoe is still holding its own with its regularly scheduled programming of stunning colorways.

For the latest, the Nike Vomero sneaker is scheduled to receive a new colorway that looks as fine as wine. The name is actually "Burgundy Crush." And true to its moniker, a few Nike heads already have heart eyes for this delicious pair.

The Nike Vomero sneaker's futuristic cage and panels are dressed in extremely tasteful burgundy, classic black, and deep navy blue shades for the cooler seasons. The results are a beautifully luxe take that is very A Ma Maniére-coded.

It looks like the Vomeros belong in the brand's Nike collection, next to those textural Jordan 3s and Air Max 95 sneakers. This may be James Whitner's sign to dish out a Vomero next. Please make it happen, sneaker gods.

Like the Japan-designed shoes from earlier this year, the latest Vomero features a couple of new neat touches. For instance, the Nike dad shoe has adjustable bungee-style shoelaces, adding an outdoorsy element to the lifstyle runner.

As if the Nike shoe wasn't already a beauty, the brand added some cool reflective details, as seen in early looks. The upper also features a new sturdy-looking underlay, which replaces the model's summery mesh with a more winter-ready shield.

Funny enough, Nike's Zoom Vomero 5 "Burgundy Crush" sneaker is on track to be released during the Holiday 2024 season. Hopefully, Nike will share its beautiful take with the world in time for Christmas.

Oh, how I'd love to wake up to these from Santa.

Morgan Smith
