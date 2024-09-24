Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Nike's No-Fail Dad Shoe Slips Into a Spooky Spidey Suit

Written by Morgan Smith

Nike's spidey senses are tingling — and taking over the brand's trendy dad shoe, the Zoom Vomero 5. Nike's Zoom Vomero 5 has undergone a few interesting makeovers this year, but the latest "Spider" version is undeniably the creepiest yet.

The Nike Vomero's upper features a classic medley of neutral colors, such as black, white, and grey, joined by freaky spider details.

I'd like to bring your attention to the bottom of the lace system and toe box, where glossy iridescent "eyes" and fang details await, ready to cause potential jump scares.

Let's hope that no one steps on your shoes thinking the bug is real. Then, we'll have way bigger problems than faux spiders.

With additional glow-in-the-dark details, Nike's Zoom Vomero 5 sneaker has a design very similar to the brand's Jordan 1 Low "Halloween," which also oozed Eight-Legged Freaks energy.

The Nike shoes may be part of a Halloween pack. Spooky season is just around the corner, and clever spider sneakers are the perfect steppers for October 31.

Nike's Zoom Vomero 5 "Spider," in particular, brings Vomero's breezy personality and effortless comfort. In other words, the shoe would be suitable for trick-or-treating with the little ones or even standing and chit-chatting at a Halloween soiree.

Regardless, Nike's no-fail dad shoe continues to thrive. Nike keeps the model fresh and on-trend with quietly utilitarian versions and full-on "outdoor bro" upgrades.

But enough of the gorpcore era (for now). The model is ready to enjoy a spooky season like the rest of us.

