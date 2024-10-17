Nike's X-Ray Kobe Sneakers Are Also a Throwback

Nike and Vanessa Bryant have impeccable timing when dropping Kobe sneakers. Just before Halloween, the pair prepares to unleash the long-awaited, skeletal Nike Kobe 5 Protro "X-Ray" sneakers.

In March, Vanessa teased the "X-Ray" Kobe sneakers, revealing a mere toe box topped with a skeleton foot graphic and glow-in-the-dark outsoles. Still, the preview was just enough fuel for sneakerheads to slam their hands on the "immediate cop" button.

We got a full taste of Nike's Kobe 5 Protro "X-Ray" sneaker as we waited for the launch. Deep royal blues took over the basketball shoe's clean upper and cushy interior, while light blue branding moments struck elsewhere.

Kobe's signature sheath logo appears throughout the sneaker, striking spots like the tongue and the shoe's bottoms. At the same time, Kobe's signature graces the heels.

Nike's Kobe 5 Protro draws inspiration from a few sources. According to Vanessa, the sneaker is inspired by haunted houses the family would visit on Halloween. Some Nike fans may even pick up vibes similar to the label's Halloween Air Force 1 series (the sneakers featured a similar spooky design).

The shoes also play on Kobe's 2010 Nike t-shirt, which featured an x-ray of Kobe's hand injuries, each finger topped with all five of his championship rings to convey of a "beaten not broken" message.

Speaking of, Nike's X-Ray t-shirts will make their highly-anticipated return alongside the Kobe 5 Protro "X-Ray" sneakers. Both pieces will officially drop on October 17 on Nike's SNKRS app and at select retailers.

Last year, Nike blessed the streets with the "Reverse Grinch" Kobes during the holidays. Now, the sportswear label nourishes fans again with a skeleton Kobe sneaker in time for Halloween.