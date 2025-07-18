The Timberland Boot as a Waterproof, Suede-Soaked Masterpiece

Timberland’s iconic boots have long proven themselves as the perfect canvas for creative expression, balancing timeless streetwear energy with unbeatable functionality.

Timberland’s newest collaboration is with nonnative, a respected Japanese label and longtime Timberland collaborator known for its clean, refined aesthetic and meticulous attention to detail.

For their latest team-up, the two minds elevate the legendary Waterproof Chukka Boot in a way that feels both innovative, nonnative, and authentically Timberland.

The Timberland x nonnative Chukka Boot Vibram GTX retains all of nonnative’s signature ruggedness, seen with the brand’s other Timberland projects. The standout on the latest is undoubtedly the luxurious long-pile suede upper. Rich in texture and sophistication, the material immediately draws the eye and offers a premium touch.

A true innovation within Timberland’s repertoire, this drop marks the brand’s first-ever use of GORE-TEX technology with its Waterproof Chukka Boot. The addition of GORE-TEX ensures complete waterproofing and breathable comfort, guaranteeing these boots will confidently handle whatever elements that come your way.

The subtlety of nonnative's influence shines through the careful attention to detail, most notably, with the two-tone white and black stitching. It effortlessly elevates the boot without overshadowing the iconic Timberland silhouette.

Bonus: they come with three sets of colored shoelaces.

Launching Saturday, July 26, the Chukka Boot Vibram GTX collab will drop on Timberland and nonnative’s websites for ¥29,800 (approximately $200).

The collaboration between the Japanese brand and Timberland celebrates both craftsmanship and creative vision. It’s a testament to a nonnative’s skill in subtly reimagining an icon without ever compromising its essence. Easier said than done.

