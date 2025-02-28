Hairy Suede & GORE-TEX: A Simple Recipe For Brilliant Timbs

I could have guessed what nonnative and Timberland’s new 6-Inch Boot looks like way before I saw it. Japanese menswear label nonnative has a tried and tested method of elevating any footwear.

Hairy suede and waterproof GORE-TEX. With these two features, nonnative has created a wide range of great-looking Timberland boots (and the occasional sneaker).

After all these years, nonnative wasn’t about to switch up the formula now.

Almost identical to a pair of 6-Inch boots the two brands released back in 2023, the only notable difference is that the beige fabric on their latest boot is a shade or two darker than before. It’s closer to the yellow hue normally found on Timberland’s signature boot.

Other than the color, this is the same rugged boot with a gloriously textured hairy body, Vibram lug outsole, and GORE-TEX waterproof membrane. Maybe I’m too easily impressed, but that’s everything I could want from the two brands.

The latest weatherproof outing from nonnative and Timberland arrives on February 28 at nonnative stores and select global retailers.

nonnative has, quite literally, done it again. If nothing else, the brand is consistent, sticking to one recipe for all its collaborative shoes.