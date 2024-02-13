Not In London is Arriving, Here's Everything Going Down

This article is part of Not In London, a multi-media celebration of the English cultural capital. With parties, a pop-up store, brand collaborations, and more, check out everything that's happening right here.

This week, we're headed to the Big Smoke to kick off the latest installment in Highsnobiety’s "Not In" city series: Not In London. A city-based project founded four years ago with Not In Paris, it is our first-ever takeover of the English capital city.

It will include events, pop-ups, parties, product collaborations, exclusive content, and more over the course of a long weekend, and parallel with London Fashion Week.

Below, we've rounded up some of the key moments happening IRL during this multi-channel festival of culture.

Highsnobiety

Not In London officially starts on February 16 with the opening of our pop-up shop at the historic department store, Selfridges.

Presenting our exclusive, London-themed in-line collection alongside collaborations with Beigel Bake, Chiltern Firehouse, Barbour, and Knitwrth, the shop will be open to the public until March 3.

But don't worry if you can’t make it to Oxford Street, the full Not In London range will also be available online from the Highsnobiety Shop and iOS App.

Following the opening of the pop-up shop, a jam-packed events schedule begins.

We will lace-up our sneakers with the female-led sports club Athene, host a panel talk with Squarespace on the business of the creative industry, and go birdwatching with Flock Together — the inclusive birdwatching collective at the forefront of the “new nature” movement.

East London-based cafe BeauBeaus will play host to a party curated by the pioneering speaker studio Friendly Pressure and there will be a rave with Champion to celebrate 30 years of the community radio station, Rinse FM.

To close off the long weekend, there will be a private dinner and cocktail party at one of our favorite restaurants and Not In London product collaborators, Chiltern Firehouse.

Whether it be physically or digitally, we hope to see you celebrate Not In London with us.