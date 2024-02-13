Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Not In London is Arriving, Here's Everything Going Down

in StyleWords By Tom Barker
Sign up to never miss a drop

This article is part of Not In London, a multi-media celebration of the English cultural capital. With parties, a pop-up store, brand collaborations, and more, check out everything that's happening right here.

This week, we're headed to the Big Smoke to kick off the latest installment in Highsnobiety’s "Not In" city series: Not In London. A city-based project founded four years ago with Not In Paris, it is our first-ever takeover of the English capital city.

It will include events, pop-ups, parties, product collaborations, exclusive content, and more over the course of a long weekend, and parallel with London Fashion Week. 

Below, we've rounded up some of the key moments happening IRL during this multi-channel festival of culture.

Not In London officially starts on February 16 with the opening of our pop-up shop at the historic department store, Selfridges.

Presenting our exclusive, London-themed in-line collection alongside collaborations with Beigel Bake, Chiltern Firehouse, Barbour, and Knitwrth, the shop will be open to the public until March 3. 

But don't worry if you can’t make it to Oxford Street, the full Not In London range will also be available online from the Highsnobiety Shop and iOS App.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Following the opening of the pop-up shop, a jam-packed events schedule begins.

We will lace-up our sneakers with the female-led sports club Athene, host a panel talk with Squarespace on the business of the creative industry, and go birdwatching with Flock Together — the inclusive birdwatching collective at the forefront of the “new nature” movement. 

East London-based cafe BeauBeaus will play host to a party curated by the pioneering speaker studio Friendly Pressure and there will be a rave with Champion to celebrate 30 years of the community radio station, Rinse FM. 

To close off the long weekend, there will be a private dinner and cocktail party at one of our favorite restaurants and Not In London product collaborators, Chiltern Firehouse. 

Whether it be physically or digitally, we hope to see you celebrate Not In London with us.

Shop Not In London Here

Image on Highsnobiety
Becks Knit Sweater
KNITWRTH
$460
Image on Highsnobiety
English Breakfast T-Shirt
Highsnobiety
$70
Image on Highsnobiety
Landscape Sweater Vest
Highsnobiety
$200
Image on Highsnobiety
Re-Loved Bedale Jacket Si
Barbour x Highsnobiety
$445
Image on Highsnobiety
Long-Sleeve Logo Tee
Beigel Bake x Highsnobiet
$95
Image on Highsnobiety
Not In London Fleece Hood
Highsnobiety
$155
Tom Barker
Style EditorTom Barker is a writer reporting on all things style and shopping-related.
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    MSCHF: Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About The Art Collective
    • Culture
  • KITH's FW23 Birkenstock woven London sandal collaboration in beige suede leather
    KITH & Birkenstock Are Deliciously Entwined
    • Sneakers
  • 10 richest rappers Jay Z diddy drake
    Who Are Going to Be The Richest Rappers in the World in 2024?
    • Culture
  • luxury fashion summer sales
    Here Are the Best Luxury Fashion Sales That Are Still Going
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Everything to Know: adidas YEEZY's August 2023 Sneaker Sale
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Kiko Kostadinov x ASICS GEL-Teremoa 2024.
    Kiko's ASICS Just Keep Getting Better
    • Sneakers
  • Kim Kardashian & Lala Anthony at Fanatics' 2024 Super Bowl party
    The Super Bowl Was Almost More Fashion Than Fashion Week
    • Style
  • nike sale
    Take 40% off Apparel & Sneakers in the Nike Sale
    • Style
  • mr porter sale
    Take 70% OFF TOM FORD, THE ROW, ACNE STUDIOS & More in This Winter Sale
    • Style
  • luisaviaroma sale
    Take 80% off Acne Studios, Converse & More Here
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Nordstrom Sale Now Includes Up to 80% Off
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024