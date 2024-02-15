Highsnobiety

Here's Everything Dropping For Not In London

in StyleWords By Denzel Blake

This article is part of Not In London, a multi-media celebration of the English cultural capital. With parties, a pop-up store, brand collaborations, and more, check out everything that's happening right here.

A new addition to our "Not In" city series is coming soon, and there's a lot to keep up with.

The first installment of Not In London, which takes place from February 16 to February 19, sees Highsnobiety host a birdwatching session, a panel talk, a full-blown rave, a 7 km running tour through London, and lots more.

As part of the multi-channel cultural festival, we’ve linked up with some of our favorite brands and establishments in London for a limited-edition collection of merch to accompany the packed event schedule.

Check out all the collections that we're releasing down below, from bagel merch to Barbour jackets. Everything will be available to shop from February 16 online via the Highsnobiety Shop, iOS App, and in-store at our Selfridges pop-up.

Chiltern Firehouse

Though it has operated as a hotel and restaurant for just over 10 years, the red brick facade that Chiltern Firehouse calls home harks back to the late 19th century.

Utilizing one of London’s first firehouses, the establishment is known to pull a celebrity clientele and was recently included in the Michelin Guide thanks to its menu of reimagined classics.

Our drop with Chiltern Firehouse features heavyweight hoodies, graphic tees, and handy accessories to rep the London establishment. 

Shop Chiltern Firehouse x Highsnobiety Here

Image on Highsnobiety
Facade T-Shirt
Chiltern Firehouse x High
$70
Image on Highsnobiety
FIRE Hoodie
Chiltern Firehouse x High
$155
Image on Highsnobiety
FIRE Tote Bag
Chiltern Firehouse x High
$40

Beigel Bake 

Beigel Bake's store in the heart of Shoreditch is known for being open 24/7 (rumor is that its owners haven't even got the front door key) and serving what many consider to be the best salt beef bagel in the city.

Since opening in 1974, the bagel shop has become a cult favorite with queues stretching down the street at all times of the day.

For Not In London, we teamed up with the East London institution for a 7-piece drop ranging from a co-branded tee with its most famous bagel printed across the back to accessories for the true salt beef enthusiast.

Shop Beigel Bake x Highsnobiety Here

Image on Highsnobiety
Long-Sleeve Logo Tee
Beigel Bake x Highsnobiet
$95
Image on Highsnobiety
Logo Cap
Highsnobiety x Beigel Bak
$60
Image on Highsnobiety
Baker Hoodie
Beigel Bake x Highsnobiet
$155
Image on Highsnobiety
Beigel Bake Tote Bag
Highsnobiety x Beigel Bak
$45
Image on Highsnobiety
Watercolor Long-Sleeve Te
Highsnobiety
$95
Image on Highsnobiety
Bagel T-Shirt
Beigel Bake x Highsnobiet
$70
Image on Highsnobiety
Baker T-Shirt
Beigel Bake x Highsnobiet
$70

Barbour

Originally founded in 1894 as an importer of decorated enamel cloths, Barbour is a quintessentially British outdoor brand.

Outfitting everyone from James Bond to the current King of England, its heritage can't be understated. However, there's a lot more to Barbour than just its rich history, as has been shown by its recent collaborations with the likes of Italian fashion house Gucci, streetwear giant Palace, and outerwear specialist C.P. Company.

Now, it's our turn to create something special with the English brand and we’re dropping a series of 1-of-1, upcycled jackets. Patchworking together vintage Barbour fabrics to create a series of unique jackets, each comes with a paneled construction and the brand’s signature wax coating to protect you from the elements.

Shop Barbour x Highsnobiety Here

Image on Highsnobiety
Re-Loved Bedale Jacket Si
Barbour x Highsnobiety
$445
Image on Highsnobiety
Re-Loved Bedale Jacket Si
Barbour
$445
Image on Highsnobiety
Re-Loved Bedale Jacket Si
Barbour
$445
Image on Highsnobiety
Re-Loved Bedale Jacket Si
Barbour x Highsnobiety
$445
Image on Highsnobiety
Re-Loved Bedale Jacket Si
Barbour x Highsnobiety
$445
Image on Highsnobiety
Re-Loved Bedale Jacket Si
Barbour x Highsnobiety
$445
Image on Highsnobiety
Re-Loved Bedale Jacket Si
Barbour x Highsnobiety
$445
Image on Highsnobiety
Re-Loved Bedale Jacket Si
Barbour Highsnobiety
$445

KNITWRTH

KNITWRTH’s penchant for turning iconic images into statement-making knitwear has gained it an international following that includes celebrities such as Gigi Hadid, Rosalía, Peggy Gou, and more.

Our Not In London collection with the brand includes three knit sweaters featuring a range of British icons: Posh and Becks, Princess Diana, and Sade. Each one is detailed with all-over imagery in KNITWRTH's signature style.

Shop KNITWRTH x Highsnobiety Here

Image on Highsnobiety
Becks Knit Sweater
KNITWRTH
$460
Image on Highsnobiety
Duchess Knit Sweater
KNITWRTH
$460
Image on Highsnobiety
Diamond Life Knit Sweater
KNITWRTH
$460

Highsnobiety Not In London

Our "Not In" city series is making its first stop in London this year so it's only right that we created an in-house line to celebrate the English capital.

The new 7-piece drop spans from a graphic mug to a fuzzy alpaca knit sweater vest inspired by a late 1900s painting of the Yorkshire countryside. 

Shop Highsnobiety Not In London Here

Image on Highsnobiety
Landscape Sweater Vest
Highsnobiety
$200
Image on Highsnobiety
Script Logo T-Shirt
Highsnobiety
$70
Image on Highsnobiety
English Breakfast T-Shirt
Highsnobiety
$70
Image on Highsnobiety
Not In London Fleece Hood
Highsnobiety
$155
Image on Highsnobiety
Tea Cup Long-Sleeve Tee
Highsnobiety
$95
Image on Highsnobiety
Not In London Cap
Highsnobiety
$60
Image on Highsnobiety
Tea Cup Mug
Highsnobiety
$20

All the items from Not in London will be available to shop from February 16, online and in-store at our Selfridges pop-up store (400 Oxford St, London W1A 1AB, UK).

