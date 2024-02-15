Here's Everything Dropping For Not In London

This article is part of Not In London, a multi-media celebration of the English cultural capital. With parties, a pop-up store, brand collaborations, and more, check out everything that's happening right here.

The first installment of Not In London, which takes place from February 16 to February 19, sees Highsnobiety host a birdwatching session, a panel talk, a full-blown rave, a 7 km running tour through London, and lots more.

As part of the multi-channel cultural festival, we’ve linked up with some of our favorite brands and establishments in London for a limited-edition collection of merch to accompany the packed event schedule.

Check out all the collections that we're releasing down below, from bagel merch to Barbour jackets. Everything will be available to shop from February 16 online via the Highsnobiety Shop, iOS App, and in-store at our Selfridges pop-up.

Chiltern Firehouse

Highsnobiety

Though it has operated as a hotel and restaurant for just over 10 years, the red brick facade that Chiltern Firehouse calls home harks back to the late 19th century.

Utilizing one of London’s first firehouses, the establishment is known to pull a celebrity clientele and was recently included in the Michelin Guide thanks to its menu of reimagined classics.

Our drop with Chiltern Firehouse features heavyweight hoodies, graphic tees, and handy accessories to rep the London establishment.

Beigel Bake

Highsnobiety

Beigel Bake's store in the heart of Shoreditch is known for being open 24/7 (rumor is that its owners haven't even got the front door key) and serving what many consider to be the best salt beef bagel in the city.

Since opening in 1974, the bagel shop has become a cult favorite with queues stretching down the street at all times of the day.

For Not In London, we teamed up with the East London institution for a 7-piece drop ranging from a co-branded tee with its most famous bagel printed across the back to accessories for the true salt beef enthusiast.

Barbour

Highsnobiety

Originally founded in 1894 as an importer of decorated enamel cloths, Barbour is a quintessentially British outdoor brand.

Outfitting everyone from James Bond to the current King of England, its heritage can't be understated. However, there's a lot more to Barbour than just its rich history, as has been shown by its recent collaborations with the likes of Italian fashion house Gucci, streetwear giant Palace, and outerwear specialist C.P. Company.

Now, it's our turn to create something special with the English brand and we’re dropping a series of 1-of-1, upcycled jackets. Patchworking together vintage Barbour fabrics to create a series of unique jackets, each comes with a paneled construction and the brand’s signature wax coating to protect you from the elements.

KNITWRTH

Highsnobiety

KNITWRTH’s penchant for turning iconic images into statement-making knitwear has gained it an international following that includes celebrities such as Gigi Hadid, Rosalía, Peggy Gou, and more.

Our Not In London collection with the brand includes three knit sweaters featuring a range of British icons: Posh and Becks, Princess Diana, and Sade. Each one is detailed with all-over imagery in KNITWRTH's signature style.

Highsnobiety Not In London

Highsnobiety

Our "Not In" city series is making its first stop in London this year so it's only right that we created an in-house line to celebrate the English capital.

The new 7-piece drop spans from a graphic mug to a fuzzy alpaca knit sweater vest inspired by a late 1900s painting of the Yorkshire countryside.

All the items from Not in London will be available to shop from February 16, online and in-store at our Selfridges pop-up store (400 Oxford St, London W1A 1AB, UK).