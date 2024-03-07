Sign up to never miss a drop
Oakley's Techy Sneakers Are From the Future

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson
Oakley’s new Edge Flex sneakers aren’t like other sneakers.

Sure, they’re techy-looking, chunky as hell, and look like they’ve traveled from the year 2100, but how many other sneakers can be best described as a climbing shoe-swimming shoe hybrid? Exactly.

Thing is, that's what you get with Oakley, especially its Factory Team subline, which has become renowned for its futuristic-looking footwear.

However, the Edge Flex is actually a reincarnation of a traditional Oakley golf shoe, but regurgitated through Oakley’s inimitable contemporary design lens.

For Oakley, this means a sneaker with a bulbus outsole underfoot, a rubberized midsole that climbs the sides of the shoe, and a super-breathable meshy upper.

In fact, Oakley’s Edge Flex isn’t too dissimilar from some of its other shoes.

Take the Chop Saw, for instance, which houses the same strangley-shaped midsole. Or the Flesh that, as the name suggests, shares the Edge Flex’s chunkiness

The way the Oakley Edge Flex has been put together, though, and the colors it's been dressed in give off a wholly new and even more futuristic vibe — a vibe that when they drop, I certainly want to be a part of.

