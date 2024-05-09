Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
New Balance Saved Its Best Fresh Foam Runner For Grey Day

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Why have one day celebrating New Balance Grey when you have 31 days of it? For 2024, New Balance has officially declared its Grey Day a month-long affair, with all things New Balance Grey commencing from May 1 to May 31 this year (a month of shoe releases ahead). 

New Balance's Grey Day 2024 offers yet another lineup of new grey sneaker releases. Then, there are the existing New Balance sneakers, simply here to bring that classic grey energy like always. Either way, New Balance's Grey Day is the gift that keeps giving. And this year, the annual holiday blesses us with perhaps the best-looking Fresh Foam X 1080 sneaker yet.

What makes NB's latest Fresh Foam X 1080 sneaker a true wonder is its sleek build. Velvety suede accents the model's traditional mesh material on the upper, resulting in an unexpected but pleasing mix of textures for the runner (or any runner, for that matter). 

Underneath the appreciably cool upper, New Balance's chunky Fresh Foam soles shine is a statement in itself, as we've seen on New Balance's trendy runners and forthcoming dadcore sandals. The shoe's thick base is visually appealing for lovers of chunk, that's for sure, but it also promises some serious New Balance comfort in your daily step. 

New Balance's Fresh Foam X 1080 sneaker is scheduled to launch on its website on May 20, just days after the launch of those beautiful grey WRPD Runners (plus other Grey Day drops and, oh yeah, right around the time of Jack Harlow's debut sneaker). 

But lucky for New Balance lovers, the brand's suavely suede Fresh Foam runners rolled in a little early at a few select sneaker retailers like CNCPTS. Aw shucks, thank you for the Grey Day gift, NB. 

​​Shop New Balance sneakers here

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
