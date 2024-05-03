For me, the Handball Spezial is one of adidas' most severely underrated sneakers.

Dating back to the early 1970s, when the shoe was actually worn to improve one's handball game, the Handball Spezial sneaker is a bonafide archival gem, which is quite the feat considering how extensive adidas’ back catalog is.

As you’ll likely be well aware — unless you’ve purposely turned a blind eye — the Samba has long reigned supreme when it comes to contemporary retro sneakers. However, with a little help from British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, said Samba reign is fast drawing to a close.

So, what makes the Handball Spezial the Samba's ideal successor?

Well, like the Samba, the Handball Spezial is an adaptable low-profile shoe. This means that while the colorways and materials of the sneaker might change depending on the season, or even a collaboration, it’ll still resemble the Handball Spezial as we know it.

Take size?’s recently revealed exclusive, which adopts an unorthodox meshy yellow upper, unlike the traditional leather. That, though, doesn’t take away from the fact that this is still a Handball Spezial — and a bloody nice one at that!

What I’m trying to say is this: the Samba’s long-standing reign as the king of archival sneakers is coming to an end and something has to come next. So, why not the Handball Spezial?