Why Are So Many Excellent Sneakers Going Laceless?

Looking at the most popular sneaker releases from over the past couple of months, you'd be forgiven for thinking there was a mass shortage of laces on the market.

Every week, we round up the best sneaker releases to hit the shop floors and currently, we're on a five-week streak of slip-on shoes making the top six.

For a small insight into some of the most notable releases during this period, it has included: New Balance and Aminé's banana-themed 610s, HAVEN and norda's delightfully technical slip-ons, and Nicole McLaughlin smashing another collaboration out of the park (this time with Merrell).

Of course, this uptick in slip-on sneaker releases isn't confined to only the past five weeks. Rather, the recent back-to-back laceless bangers are a crescendo moment for a trend that has slowly been bubbling away for the past couple of years (at the least).

The rise of slip-on sneakers can be put down to a few things and a main culprit is a change of perceptions in technical trail running and hiking footwear.

Norda

In the process of making highly functional footwear, the likes of Salomon, On, and HOKA have inadvertently become some of the hottest sneaker brands around. And while most of the focus is put on models such as Salomon's XT-6 or HOKA's Clifton, their slip-on recovery sandals have started to be used for more than just soothing the legs after a run.

Models like HOKA's new Ora Primo slip-on shoe has been dominating Instagram curation accounts while Salomon's RX Moc has been used for some of the brand's most coveted releases (with Jah Jah and Sandy Liang creating the best versions of the shoe so far).

Salomon

Slip-on recovery shoes of this art have a lot to answer for the amount of laceless sneakers hitting the market but they're not the sole reason behind it — there's also some nostalgia involved.

In the early 2000s, some of the most exciting, futuristic sneakers were embracing the simplicity of a lace-free life. And many of those archival sneakers are now getting attention again, being posted on Instagram pages like Obscure Sneakers or being sold through specialist vintage stores such as Inside Tag.

Models like the PUMA Mostro, Nike ACG Moc, or Oakley Flesh Sandal have all been subject to this increased online attention. However, it goes beyond just social media hype on sneaker-obsessed pages, all of those pairs have also recently been re-issued by their respective brands.

Oakley

With so much slip-on goodness to browse through, we've gone ahead and rounded up our favorite slip-on sneakers to have dropped recently. Keep scrolling for a selection of top-tier laceless footwear.

norda x HAVEN 003

The third-ever norda model, which is aptly named 003, the footwear brand has taken elements from its first two releases to create a slip-on sneaker. Released together with fellow Canadian label HAVEN, this model packs a load of tech under its bonnet.

New Balance Mini Mooz

Aminé has gone from being a New Balance ambassador to one of its most exciting collaborators. Taking on New Balance's laceless 610 model, which we first saw created by New Balance's Tokyo Design Studio, this banana-themed sneaker is (literally) bananas.

ROA Slip On Sneaker

In the field of outdoor footwear, ROA makes some of the prettiest around. The Italian label blends form and function to create high-end shoes capable of outdoor exploration. This slip-on model comes with Vibram’s Megagrip outsole for traction while the upper is executed in premium calf leather and flexible neoprene.

Comme Des Garçons Homme x Salomon Slip-On Platform Sneakers

Calling this huge sole unit a platform sole doesn't do it justice; this is a mammoth sole unit. Comme Des Garçons Homme went back to its old tricks here and turned a practical Salomon sneaker into a huge stomper.

Oakley Factory Team Flesh

Created together with Brain Dead, the Oakley Factory Team is a sneaker-focused line bringing back bangers from the Oakley archive. Honestly, who knew Oakley made sneakers this good?

TOMBOGO x Saucony Butterfly

There have been many excellent Saucony sneakers released this year and this collaboration is right up there with the best of them. Blending functionality and performance, the shoe pairs an outer clog shell with a removed modular inner boot making it a 3-in-1.

Crocs Echo Storm Sneakers

It's no longer just Jibbitz-wielding clogs that Crocs creates, it's also in the game of futuristic footwear. The brand's slip-on Storm sneaker could easily be straight out of a sci-fi movie.

Salomon x PAS NORMAL STUDIOS RX Snug

Danish high-end cycling brand PAS and French outdoor-wear label Salomon combined their expertise to create this shoe, the RX-SNUG. Focused specifically on recovery post-cycling rest, the shoe has an EVA midsole along with soft ripstop and textured knit fabric on the upper for added comfort.

HOKA Restore TC

taking the tech from its TC running shoe and bringing it into an ultra-comfortable, slip-on recovery shoe, I introduce to you the HOKA Restore TC. This shoe comes with a simple, three-part construction which includes a stretchy, sock-like upper.

New Balance Tokyo Design Studio 610S

If you're getting a strange feeling of déjà vu, it's because we've already spoken about this sneaker above. However, that version was made in collaboration with musician Aminé while this one is made by the New Balance Tokyo Design Studio — which has been responsible for many of the New Balance's best and most experimental shoes.

Merrell x Nicole McLaughlin Moc Speed Streak Evo

After almost six months of teasing this collaboration to us, Nicole McLaughlin's slip-on Merrell shoe finally dropped. The Moc Speed Streak Evo is made to be slipped on and taken out into the great outdoors.

Junya Watanabe x Oakley Factory Team Flash Sandals

Junya Watanabe teamed up with Oakley Factory Team to deck out its Flash Sandals with an all-black make-over. However, the minimal colorway is not enough to obscure how wonderfully outlandish this model is.

Converse x A-COLD-WALL* Chuck 70 Geo Forma Hi

Based on Converse's Chuck 70 sneaker, A-COLD-WALL* took the iconic footwear model and turned it into a laceless, bulky, and highly futuristic sneaker.

Nike ACG ACG Moc

The Nike ACG ACG Moc is back and it looks as good as ever. Nike's outdoor-focused line has one of the best sneaker archives around and this model is designed to be worn while enjoying the great outdoors, whether that be during a spot of camping or a luxurious spa trip.

