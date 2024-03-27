Oakley's Techy Outdoors Label Is Expanding

Oakley’s Japan-only Field Gear Line is Japan-only no more after the California-founded label revealed that its newest outdoor-friendly capsule will also land in EMEA and APAC regions for the very first time.

Designed in Japan and, up until now, sold exclusively in the far east island country, Oakley’s Field Gear Line, which launched in the early 1990s, is a durable and contemporary option for the outdoorsy, made to withstand any type of weather.

This season, as the collection embarks on its first out-of-Japan adventure, Oakley’s Field Gear Line remains as functional as ever and fuses the brand’s knack for technical excellence, with elevated trims, and performance-oriented fits.

Wrinkle-effect woven fabrics anchor the collection in typically neutral tones, which results in a collection that oozes both tech and luxe in abundance.

Since its inception as one of Oakley’s first forays into apparel, Oakley Field Gear has specialized in highly-technical designs with a heavy military influence.

However, since the turn of the century, the brand’s output has lessened significantly, so much so that it many thought it had ceased.

Well, fear not, Oakley’s Field Gear Line is alive and thriving and coming to a store (in EMEA and APAC) near you. Sorry, US folks.