Oakley’s Award-Winning Hybrid Glasses Are Brimming With Tech

The Oakley Flex Scape glasses are not your average sunglasses. In fact, they’re not really sunglasses at all.

Dubbed Oakley’s first hybrid goggle piece, the Flex Scape combines the functionality of goggles with the wearability of sunglasses, producing an oversized pair of spectacles filled to the brim with cutting-edge technology.

From the front, the huge wrap-around shape of ski goggles is clearly visible. Oakley’s signature PhysioMorphic™ tech enabled its designers to innovate without shape limitations, making its purpose-built lens conform to facial contours like a mask for a wider field of view. From the bottom of the forehead to midway down the nose, the majority of the wearer’s face is covered by the huge lens on these glasses.

Oakley has a staggering 600+ patents for its innovations in performance gear and more of them emerge on the Flex Scape including Plutonite® material, Oakley's HDO® (High-Definition Optics) Technology, and Oakley Prizm™.

Brought together, all the features on these glasses make for a state-of-the-art design worthy of winning an ISPO Award in 2023 (ISPO holds the world's largest multi-segment trade fair for the sports business, so it’s an expert on these types of matters).

"The Flex Scape is not for everyone but certainly for those who like a progressive style with individual options to choose from,” said the ISPO Award Jury. “Oakley skillfully unites extravagant design with ample performance into a forward-thinking piece, that is sure to stand out."

Designed to it can be worn on and off the mountain slopes, the glasses can transform from goggles to sunglasses through a woven strap that can be swapped out for ear stems.

After winning an ISPO award last year, the Oakley Flex Scape is now available in two colors retailing for $373. It is yet another example of Oakley building products for the future.