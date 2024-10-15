Satisfy Take On Oakley’s Bizarre Frog-Inspired Sunglasses

By virtue of its technology-focused design philosophy, Oakley makes glasses that look lightyears ahead of what's on the market. And the Oakley Plantaris, the centerpiece of an upcoming collaboration with Satisfy, expands its futuristic product range.

The Plantaris, inspired by shapes and creatures found in nature, has an unconventional build for a few reasons but its most pertinent feature protrudes from in-between Oakley’s typical oval-shaped lenses.

Wrapping around most of the wearer's nose is a removable, beak-like nose guard dotted with small holes.

Offering both a snug fit and a style statement, the bizarre cone-shaped nose cover is just the start of the left-field features on these glasses. Peep the side of the glasses and split temple tips emerge at the end of zig-zag-shaped arms — based on the shape of springy frog legs, the arms are ergonomic and weird in equal measure.

Since capturing the imagination of eccentric dressers such as Travis Scott and swiftly selling out its initial release in September, the Oakley Plantaris’ Satisfy collaboration arrives in a matte black build with small Satisfy branding and brown-tinted lenses.

Alongside the glasses, co-branded takes on Satisfy’s MothTech™ T-shirt and PeaceShell™ Trail Cap complete the collection, releasing on October 16.

Oakley and Satisfy, two brands known for producing innovative technical sports gear, are a natural fit for a collaboration (something both teams confirmed when speaking with Highsnobiety about their past creations) and their newest drop is another display of both brands’ signature innovations.