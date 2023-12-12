It’s Official: Oakley Doesn’t Do Bad Collaborations

Oakley’s latest Piet collaboration is one of its finest which, considering its extensive list of partners, is certainly saying something.

The American eyewear label, which has been the subject of a multitude of high-profile releases throughout 2023, is one of the most prolific collaborators out there right now. Whether that’s creating state-of-the-art sunnies, designing nostalgic clothes, or making wavy futuristic slip-on footwear, Oakley is getting it spot on.

Oakley’s reunion with Piet, though, is certainly one of its best for a while and it sees the Brazilian streetwear label have its say on a slew of archival Oakley pieces like signature the Eye Jacket and Radar EV.

Piet and Pedro Andrade, the brand’s creative director, has also had its way with a deluge of Oakley apparel and footwear too, including the Oakley Teeth, a meshy slip-on sneaker made of rubberized polyurethane that first launched in the early 2000s.

This collection, which launched globally on December 11, is not only further proof that Piet and Oakley make great partners following their debut release last year, but also that Oakley can conceivably create great collaborations with anyone.

Of course, Oakley is most famous for its eyewear, so it only makes sense that its eyewear collaborations are top level. But the fact that it can make equally-as-great capsules that focus on apparel and footwear is a testament to the brand.

Take its massively popular Brain Dead collabs for example, or its recent link-up with Satisfy, the Parisian running label, which sold-out almost instantaneously following its release. Both of these are exemplary examples of Oakley’s versatility and further proof of its inability to release a bad collaboration.

Thing is, Oakley is fine on its own. It doesn’t need a collaborator to make it relevant or even sought-after. But, whether we like it or not, the industry’s collaboration train will continue to roll on and, bets are, that Oakley will always be at the forefront of it.