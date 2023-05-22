Satisfy & Oakley Is a Match Made In Re:SubZero

Parisian outfit Satisfy has joined forces with Oakley for a unique two-part collaboration that intends to redefine running equipment as we know it.

To start, Satisfy, a label renowned for its essentialist approach to activewear, has taken on Oakley’s epochal Re:SubZero eyewear and rebirthed it in two earthy colorways: each of which weights in at just 24 grams (that’s 0.05 pounds to you Americans).

1 / 3 Satisfy/Oakley Satisfy/Oakley Satisfy/Oakley

Landing online on May 25, each take is designed to remain in-keeping with Satisfy’s ongoing goal of helping wearers reach the elusive “Runner’s High” — a state of consciousness solo runners can feel that allows for optimal reflection and creativity — and is inspired by dawn’s first light setting the path forward, with a matte dusty rose frame color evoking the warm sun reflecting on smooth sand waves.

The Oakley x Satisfy Re:SubZero collection also features a matte black frame color intent to move you through the nonsense with grace, complete with a Prizm Black lens for enhanced visibility.

“The collection comes from our shared vision of redefining our categories through innovation,” Satisfy founder Brice Partouche tells Highsnobiety. “Both brands are laser-focused on creating equipment with a purpose, so this collaboration is a natural extension of that.

Satisfy/Oakley

“It [the collaboration] came naturally after a few meetings with the Oakley team. We were excited about the opportunity to help create a new vision for what both brands stand for.”

The second drop of the collection — which is set to land on June 23 — takes things from eyewear to apparel.

Inspired by the era of sculptural physics in eyewear and the quest to redefine garments that enhance human experience, the team took an unexpected route to create a unique apparel capsule to compliment one of Oakley’s most iconic frames, as well as reintroduce a quintessential piece of eyewear from the nineties: the Oakley Eye Jacket.

1 / 3 Satisfy/Oakley Satisfy/Oakley Satisfy/Oakley

“I feel that any collaboration should join two-like minded parties with one goal in mind,” added Oakley VP, Brian Takumi. “We combined Satisfy’s essentialist approach with Oakley expertise in product design to build a line fit to the needs of runners and along the way.

“Both teams kept an open mind and showed a willingness to learn from each other. There was also an enormous amount of trust built between us from the early days of our collaboration.”

In truth, Satisfy and Oakley really is a match made in heaven. The only question on my lips, though, is this: why the hell hasn't this happened sooner?