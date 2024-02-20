Olivia Rodrigo's Sublime Outfits Are Always Older Than Her

In the lead-up to her birthday, Olivia Rodrigo gifted us a peek into her celebratory festivities, showing off a vintage Alaïa masterpiece. This is pretty amazing but hardly out of character for the pop star, who regularly steps out in looks that're older than she is.

Despite being only 21, as of February 20, the spicy Pisces has shown an impressive depth of knowledge and passion for vintage fashion.

Throughout much of her recent Guts era, Rodrigo has rocked everything from the Pinterest-viral cropped button-down shirt and sequined mini skirt set from Todd Oldham's Spring/Summer 1994 collection to the iconic SS01 Chloé horse motif pants designed by by Stella McCartney, which she wore to the Billboard Women in Music ceremony

It's not even all about the statement pieces: Rodrigo looked entirely classic in an archival Saint Laurent FW97 gown at the Governor’s Awards earlier in 2024.

The looks go back a ways. Back in September, she explored Tokyo wearing a tank from Sofia Coppola’s '90s clothing line Milkfed and vintage Miu Miu tops.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Looking at her Sour era from a couple years ago, Rodrigo repped an archival Jean Paul Gaultier skirt with a Alexander McQueen corset from the Fall/Winter 2002 collection, a ridiculously IYKYK look worn while casually hanging out with bestie and Highsnobiety Frontpage star Conan Gray.

At the 2022 MTV awards, Rodrigo wore a Gaultier look that dates back to the 1980s. She even debuted a FW93 Vivienne Westwood crocheted mini dress on Instagram — the vintage looks aren't just for red carpets.

But they are also for red carpets. Most recently, Rodrigo wore a FW95 Versace number to the 2024 Grammy awards.

Her stylists, Chloe & Chenelle, Danielle Goldberg, and Jared Ellner, are clearly keen on retro Versace, as Rodrigo previously wore a look from Atelier Versace SS01 to the 2021 VMAs.

Just goes to show Rodrigo's good taste, especially when it comes to clothes older than her.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

With Rodrigo's Guts World Tour set to start in a couple of days, the possibilities are endless. Just imagine how many rare outfits Rodrigo's likely to rock across the globe?