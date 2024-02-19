Sign up to never miss a drop
Swatch & OMEGA's Snoopy-Fied MoonSwatch Is Coming

in WatchesWords By Tayler Willson

Swatch’s rumored Snoopy OMEGA MoonSwatch is edging ever closer or so it seems, that’s after Swatch posted yet another enigmatic video of Snoopy to its official Instagram some three weeks after its initial taster.

Swatch’s latest IG post, which was posted on February 18 (some three weeks after its initial reveal), shows Snoopy, of the famed comic strip Peanuts, holding a birthday cake holding two black and white candles.

The post has since sparked a myriad of rumors in the comments, with many suggesting that a Snoopy-themed OMEGA MoonSwatch could be dropping on March 31, Swatch and OMEGA’s anniversary.

Others have proposed that the hyped timepiece could land on March 1, which is Swatch’s official birthday.

Either way, all clues are pointing towards a Snoopy-fied MoonSwatch, that said we aren’t any closer to figuring out exactly what said MoonSwatch might actually look like.

Ever since Swatch’s enigmatic teaser that alluded to a Snoopy-themed OMEGA MoonSwatch, Swatch’s IG have been awash with daily enquiries.

Swatch’s initial caption-less video depicted Snoopy sitting atop a closed case of Swatch’s ever-popular OMEGA MoonSwatch.

If this was merely a proficient way of Swatch getting OMEGA MoonSwatch aficionados talking, then it certainly worked because one scroll through Swatch’s IG since and you’ll find yourself surrounded by perpetual Snoopy queries.

Thing is, until now, every OMEGA MoonSwatch has coincided with lunar events, so a sudden u-turn to release its moon-inspired watches with the birthday of either Snoopy, OMEGA x Swatch, or Swatch alone does raise a few questions.

That said, the day after Swatch’s first Snoopy post was the “Wolf Moon”, the first full moon of 2024, hence why Snoopy was howling at the moon in the video. However, the “Wolf Moon” has now passed, so it’s unlikely that that will come to fruition.

If we’re being real, Swatch’s latest MoonSwatch post sheds no light onto what its potential Snoopy timepiece could look like, nor does it allude to whether an actual Snoopy MoonSwatch is even dropping.

If anything, whether deliberately or not, all Swatch has achieved here is increased the yearn for a Peanuts Snoopy MoonSwatch, as well as the amount of arduous comments in its IG until its eventual release.

