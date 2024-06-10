Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Swatch x OMEGA's Moonswatch Is on a Mission... to Earth?

Swatch and OMEGA's Moonswatch collaboration is finally evolving, over two years after it first blasted off. According to Swatch, the OMEGA Speedmaster watch partnership's next mission is on Earth.

Since March 2022, Swatch and OMEGA have dropped instantly sold-out Moonswatches across the planet. There've been Snoopy watches, moon-themed watches, and plenty of restocks that've also, yes, sold out all but instantly.

Swatch and OMEGA hit upon a truly unique moment in watch culture with the Moonswatch, demonstrating the mass appeal of an affordable OMEGA-branded timepiece, especially one that also references outer space. Who doesn't like outer space?

Next up, though, the Moonswatch evolves.

In early June 2024, Swatch began teasing, as it so often and so enigmatically sometimes does, its next limited edition Moonswatch release, the "Mission to Earth."

Showcasing little more than the Earth and some floating Moonswatch cases, the teasers leave a lot of speculation for what's actually coming next.

A sole teaser image posted to Instagram by a Swatch enthusiast reveals the next collab's name and case.

We've already witnessed an Earth-themed Moonswatch as part of the collaboration's first edition so what's next? A Moonswatch inspired by different locales on Earth? Perhaps various countries or cities from which rockets are launched into space?

Earth is an unusual Moonswatch destination as all of the previous watches have referenced planets and space but, hey, why not.

There's also a not-so-bad chance that Swatch and OMEGA are simply dropping another case of previously released Moonswatches, following their first collector's edition boxset from earlier this year and second Blancpain collab.

There've certainly been enough unique Moonswatches in the interim that deserve a complete edition.

Or maybe this is merely the case that will contain the next round of Moonswatches once their release cycle is complete.

Of course, even with the new teaser yet to reveal anything substantial, Swatch's commentariat is already reiterating complaints about how hard it is to buy Moonswatches at retail (truly, a feat).

If the Moonswatch evolves to have a release that's just a tad more approachable — like, say actually dropping by way of an online raffle instead of being relegated exclusively to in-store drops — that'd be a new edition truly worth championing.

