On Running's Fashion Is Serious Business

On has become a bonafide fashion powerhouse. The Swiss activewear brand has long since superseded the bounds of traditional activewear.

And On's office-coded "Ikon" collection, a collaboration with design agency Bureau Borsche, has made this shift from dadcore to corpcore more apparent than ever.

The "Ikon" collection is an assortment of apparel that mixes streetwear, athleisure, and a bit of corpcore, demonstrating On's newfound fixation on finding its fashion footing.

Office-inspired fashion has been flooding the fashion ether in recent months and On's "Ikon" collection sits perfectly at the intersection of structured apparel (fashion) and comfortable basics (function). The collection gives new meaning to the phrase business casual.

And it's not just On's apparel that's got the business bug. On has seen double-digit revenue growth across all channels in Q2. Basically, business is booming.

The adventurous collection, which will be available on On's website in November, features structured jackets and techy pants that are a step above your standard sweatpants. But for all of its flair, the pieces maintain the treasured reliability of a good tracksuit.

And of course, it includes some of On's iconic Cloud sneakers.

In On's own words, the collection is a "uniform" for the next generation of "Ikons" to use as a "vessel to form their own personal style," as a press release explains.

But it's really the styling of these pieces that point toward a more fashion-expansive future for On.

One look pairs a jacket from the collection with a tie in a manner quite similar to the trendy button-down moments donned quite frequently by fashion savant and family man A$AP Rocky.

Elsewhere, On's Cloudflow 4 Ikon sneaker were paired with a short pair of sheer tights, which is extremely office-coded — if your office is populated entirely by office sirens.

These are good looks. And they build atop the foundation set by previous On collaborations like its many LOEWE x On sneaker releases and avant-garde team-up with subversive design collective Post Archive Faction. These ventures show that On can more than hold its own in the world of fashion. In fact, in not too distant future, it will likely dominate.