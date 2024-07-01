A$AP Rocky Has Perfected Dadcore Uniform Dressing

A$AP Rocky is the world's coolest celebrity dad — and he keeps dressing like it. On Sunday, he was spotted in New York City looking ready for a PTA meeting at 10 and a photo shoot at 2.

Ever since A$AP Rocky and Rihanna welcomed their first son back in 2022, the Harlem-born rapper has embraced preppy, business-casual basics: think collared shirts, cardigans, and loafers.

Rocky's sartorial shift might have something to do with his ongoing Bottega Veneta partnership. Pretty Flacko cemented his relationship with the Italian house, a master at suave suiting, when the pair teamed up on a sneaky marketing campaign.

Since then, everything from Bottega Veneta's leather jeans to breezy linen pants to Intrecciato handbags have been a regular feature in Rocky's 'fits.

Perhaps BV has taught A$AP Rocky that dad dressing needn't be boring. His recent street style moments have all followed a similar formula, juxtaposing timeless, tailored basics with streetwear flair.

Rocky's latest 'fit is no exception. Gold earrings and gold-accented Ray Bans added a touch of bling to his striped button-down shirt (untucked, of course), matching tie, and loose, light-wash jeans. The ensemble looked both carefully considered and casually offhand — basically, the definition of cool.

Clearly, A$AP Rocky has the art of dressing like a DILF down to a science. It's paying off, too — last month, the rapper starred in Bottega Veneta's adorable Father's Day campaign.

Rocky's style even seems to be rubbing off on his fellow celebrity dads. Justin Bieber, king of slackercore, has been looking surprisingly sophisticated as of late.