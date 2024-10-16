Post Archive Faction & On Give Trail Gear an Avant-Garde Flair

Seoul-based avant-garde design collective Post Archive Faction (PAF) has always blurred the lines between technical sportswear and high fashion. However, when the LVMH Prize-nominated brand has access to cutting-edge innovations from Swiss label On, it really gets to push the boundaries of performance gear.

Following their Current Form 1.0 collection, a road-running capsule where experimental paneling meets ultra-chunky running shoes and breathable fabrics, the two brands are joining forces and hitting the mountains.

Current Form 2.0 sees On and PAF switch from making gear for the road to tricky trail terrain. And to meet the requirements of such terrain, they have developed a new take on the Cloudventure trail running shoe.

Featuring the same asymmetrical build that made the brand's Cloudmonster 2 sneaker such a hit, the shoe has a significantly slimmer shape than its predecessor — the flat sneaker agenda continues.

However, what the Cloudventure's sole unit lacks in chunky cushioning it makes up for with a grippy lug pattern.

Both models, the On x PAF Cloudventure and Cloudmonster 2, will be released as part of its Current Form 2.0 drop, the latter offered in a new "seedling white" colorway.

Releasing on October 24 via select retailers including the Highsnobiety Shop, both sneaker models are accompanied by apparel designed for comfort and mobility in the ever-challenging and varied mountain conditions.

“Blurring boundaries between present and future, real and fantastic, PAF is a uniform to provoke change,” explains Dongjoon Lim, Founder of Post Archive Faction (PAF), in a statement about this collection. And so far, PAF has managed to provoke change in the perception of On.

When the two brands first joined forces, the Swiss label's alignment with such a fashion-forward force came as something of a surprise — we quickly noted that this is a step into a more fashionable future for On.

Now, on the verge of releasing its second PAF collaboration just weeks after another noteworthy luxe Loewe collection, On is making moves to solidify a more stylish status.