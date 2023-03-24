Thanks to Patta, Summer Never Looked So Sleek

Patta’s heading back to its Surinamese roots for SS23 to honor the country’s unique blend of culture.

A collection dedicated to the brand’s wider family, SS23 is a reflection of the rich and diverse origins of the brand’s collective identity that sees it dive into techniques like batik, shibori, crochet, woodblock stamps, lino prints, tie dye, and pencil drawings.

Typically, Patta’s distinct aesthetic oozes through the collection, resulting in an extensive offering that blends traditional designs with the label’s streetwear roots.

Taking design cues from classic staples, the collection, ultimately, is a dedication to heritage translated into contemporary styles, the desert flower camo two-piece, the flower crochet sleeveless cardigan, and premium knits in particular.

The collection — of which drop one is available online now — includes multicolor artworks that inspire positive thinking and natural patterns of hope, love, and peace.

In essence, what Patta is saying for SS23 is: take it back to the heritage and stay connected, and never underestimate the power of manifestation.

