Thanks to Patta, Summer Never Looked So Sleek

Written by Tayler Willson in Style
Patta / Menno Kok
Patta’s heading back to its Surinamese roots for SS23 to honor the country’s unique blend of culture.

A collection dedicated to the brand’s wider family, SS23 is a reflection of the rich and diverse origins of the brand’s collective identity that sees it dive into techniques like batik, shibori, crochet, woodblock stamps, lino prints, tie dye, and pencil drawings.

Patta
Patta
Canvas Chore Jacket
$205
Patta
Canvas Painter Pants
$120

Typically, Patta’s distinct aesthetic oozes through the collection, resulting in an extensive offering that blends traditional designs with the label’s streetwear roots.

Taking design cues from classic staples, the collection, ultimately, is a dedication to heritage translated into contemporary styles, the desert flower camo two-piece, the flower crochet sleeveless cardigan, and premium knits in particular.

Patta
Patta
Argyle Knitted Cardigan
$175
Patta
Hope Love Peace Denim Pan
$165
The collection — of which drop one is available online now — includes multicolor artworks that inspire positive thinking and natural patterns of hope, love, and peace.

In essence, what Patta is saying for SS23 is: take it back to the heritage and stay connected, and never underestimate the power of manifestation.

Keep Scrolling to Shop Patta SS23.

PattaApple T-Shirt
$45.00
PattaPrayer T-Shirt
$45.00
PattaRevolution T-Shirt
$45.00
PattaPattassium T-Shirt Black
$45.00
PattaPattassium T-Shirt White
$45.00
PattaBasic Script P T-Shirt
$40.00
PattaHoneycomb Knitted Sweater
$135.00
PattaBasic Washed Boxy Hooded Sweater
$115.00
PattaRevolution Boxy Hooded Sweater
$115.00
PattaPalmistry Boxy Hooded Sweater
$125.00
PattaArgyle Knitted Cardigan
$165.00
PattaDesert Flower Camo Jacket
$180.00
PattaCanvas Chore Jacket
$195.00
PattaWaterproof Reflective Shell Jacket
$295.00
PattaHope Love Peace Denim Pants
$155.00
PattaCanvas Painter Pants
$140.00
PattaDesert Flower Camo Pants
$145.00
PattaCanvas Overalls
$180.00
PattaHope Love Peace Sports Cap
$45.00
PattaWashed Script P Sports Cap
$45.00
Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
