NB & Patta's 990v3 Is a Family Affair (But You're Invited)

Brand: New Balance x Patta

Model: 990v3

Release Date: October 6, 10 am CET

Price: $220

Buy: Highsnobiety Shop

I’ll be honest, I was pretty convinced that New Balance and Patta had peaked when they dropped those peach perfect 991s midway through last year, but when the Dutch label's own Timothy Sabajo took to IG to reveal the back of a pair of 990v3s last week, I had to have a little rethink (I was wrong).

Merging classic NB notes with trademark Patta styling, the two brands have delivered a 990v3 in a colorway that probably shouldn’t work on paper, yet on a sneaker does.

Fluorescent green accents complement an all-over “Olivine” shade, which sits atop a white and grey midsole that’s been decorated with a neat speckled effect.

At the rear, the 990v3 features a subtle Patta script P and branding on the heel counter, which is also accompanied by NB’s “Made In USA” motif.

For Patta and NB – as two family-owned brands – highlighting the importance of family was paramount this time around.

The mantra “Keep Your Family Close” played a key role in the culmination of the collection, something that led to kids sizes arriving alongside adult’s for the first time. 990v3s for your kids, your nan, and your old man, if you so wish.

If kitting the family out in the same sneakers wasn’t enough, Patta has created a capsule collection to complement the footwear. Crewneck sweatshirts are joined by sweatpants and tees in the same bold green that features on the sneaker.