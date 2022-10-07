Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

NB & Patta's 990v3 Is a Family Affair (But You're Invited)

Written by Tayler Willson in Sneakers

Brand: New Balance x Patta

Model: 990v3

Release Date: October 6, 10 am CET

Price: $220

Buy: Highsnobiety Shop

I’ll be honest, I was pretty convinced that New Balance and Patta had peaked when they dropped those peach perfect 991s midway through last year, but when the Dutch label's own Timothy Sabajo took to IG to reveal the back of a pair of 990v3s last week, I had to have a little rethink (I was wrong).

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Merging classic NB notes with trademark Patta styling, the two brands have delivered a 990v3 in a colorway that probably shouldn’t work on paper, yet on a sneaker does.

Patta
1 / 4

Fluorescent green accents complement an all-over “Olivine” shade, which sits atop a white and grey midsole that’s been decorated with a neat speckled effect.

Shop Our Selection

Sold out
Patta x New BalanceM990PP3 Made in USA 990v3 Olive/White Pepper
$260.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Patta x New BalanceMade in USA 990v3 Olive/White Pepper
$100.00
Available in:
Sold out

At the rear, the 990v3 features a subtle Patta script P and branding on the heel counter, which is also accompanied by NB’s “Made In USA” motif.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

For Patta and NB – as two family-owned brands – highlighting the importance of family was paramount this time around.

Highsnobiety
1 / 2

The mantra “Keep Your Family Close” played a key role in the culmination of the collection, something that led to kids sizes arriving alongside adult’s for the first time. 990v3s for your kids, your nan, and your old man, if you so wish.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

If kitting the family out in the same sneakers wasn’t enough, Patta has created a capsule collection to complement the footwear. Crewneck sweatshirts are joined by sweatpants and tees in the same bold green that features on the sneaker.

Shop our mid-season sale

Sold out
Carhartt WIPMahogani Music Hoodie Black/White
$115.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Pleasures x Dr. MartensJorge Black Nappa
$155.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
Abc.Studio Work Pant Selenite
$220.00
Available in:
Sold out
Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • New Balance Serves Up Flames 990 Dad Shoes for the Community
  • The Painfully Sleek New Balance Sneaker Reheating Retro Runner Nachos
  • New Balance's Next American-Made 990s Are Seriously Peachy Keen
  • Baseball GOAT Shohei Ohtani Takes on New Balance’s Dad Shoe GOAT
  • Only Action Bronson Makes New Balance Sneakers This Weird & This Good
What To Read Next
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
  • Nike's Premium Swooshless Jordan Sneaker Is Pure Quiet Luxury
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now