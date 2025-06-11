Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

With adidas’ Latest Taekwondo, Martial Arts Never Looked So Luxe

Written by Maximilian Migowski in Sneakers

They say “if it ain't broke, don't fix it”. But no one said you can't update it… 

Among an ever-growing family of stylishly slender — and soaringly successful — sneakers, find adidas’ Taekwondo Mei in a textured, decadent shade of brown. 

Shop adidas Taekwondo

The sneaker takes the sporty physique of its parent model and dramatically amps up the luxe with a quilted leather exterior. 

Both the original Taekwondo and its Mei offshoot have each gone through loops of revision over the years, pertaining to everything from colorways and prints, to designer collabs, to laces or a lack thereof. And that doesn't even include the thigh-high boot and ballerina shapes this shoe has taken on occasion. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

With so much variety to its lineage, a milk-chocolaty revamp like the one here feels almost conservative. But sometimes it's but a simple intervention that can turn something on its head  (in this case, for the better). 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Though details surrounding the actual drop are yet to be disclosed, the women's shoe will likely cost something upward of the original's $120 price tag.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

Once these babies land, it's safe to assume you won't actually be practicing your martial arts skills in them. If you do, however, you'll surely make your dojo's best-dressed list. 

SHOP ADIDAS HERE

Shop All adidas
Sold out
adidasBW Army Lux
$165.00
Available in:
Sold out
adidas x Wales BonnerThree Stripes Sock
$90.00
Available in:
SML
adidasSamba OG W
$104.00
$130.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Maximilian Migowski
Shopping EditorMax reports on industry trends for Highsnobiety's readers. An aficionado of all things music, fashion, and (pop) culture!
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • adidas' Super Slick Sneaker Slims Down to Minimalist Perfection
  • Even With Shoelaces, adidas’ Most Stylish Flat Shoe Still Bangs
  • adidas' Flat Training Shoe Is Now Silky (& Extremely Girlcore)
  • adidas' Super-Flat, Super-Stylish Ballet Sneakers Were Inevitable
  • adidas' Luxe, Croc-Textured Superstar Has Wales Bonner Energy
What To Read Next
  • With adidas’ Latest Taekwondo, Martial Arts Never Looked So Luxe
  • Nike’s Zipped-up Slip-On Chunkster Is a Suede Summer Treat
  • A Gaming-Themed Nike Sneaker Filled With Rage
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
  • CDG’s Best Vans Sneaker Is Suddenly Luxe AF
  • Aaron Levine, Magician of Menswear, Is Building the Permanent Wardrobe
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now