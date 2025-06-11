With adidas’ Latest Taekwondo, Martial Arts Never Looked So Luxe

They say “if it ain't broke, don't fix it”. But no one said you can't update it…

Among an ever-growing family of stylishly slender — and soaringly successful — sneakers, find adidas’ Taekwondo Mei in a textured, decadent shade of brown.

The sneaker takes the sporty physique of its parent model and dramatically amps up the luxe with a quilted leather exterior.

Both the original Taekwondo and its Mei offshoot have each gone through loops of revision over the years, pertaining to everything from colorways and prints, to designer collabs, to laces or a lack thereof. And that doesn't even include the thigh-high boot and ballerina shapes this shoe has taken on occasion.

With so much variety to its lineage, a milk-chocolaty revamp like the one here feels almost conservative. But sometimes it's but a simple intervention that can turn something on its head (in this case, for the better).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Though details surrounding the actual drop are yet to be disclosed, the women's shoe will likely cost something upward of the original's $120 price tag.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Once these babies land, it's safe to assume you won't actually be practicing your martial arts skills in them. If you do, however, you'll surely make your dojo's best-dressed list.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.