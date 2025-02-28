Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Slawn Made Art of Air Maxes

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers
Nike
1 / 13

Slawn and Nike’s collaboration, a two-piece drop consisting of paint-splattered Air Max 90s, is a historic moment: Slawn is Nike’s first Nigerian-born sneaker collaborator. Which, considering how relentless Nike’s collaborative output is, comes as quite a surprise. 

But the significance of Slawn’s Nike collaboration goes beyond it being history-making; it’s a testimony to his explosive rise to the top of London’s art scene. 

Shop Nike
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Hot on the heels of unveiling an exhibition with Marni at its Fall/Winter 2025 show in Milan, together with his close friend and collaborator, Soldier, and making a cameo in Highsnobiety’s Not In London project, Slawn launches a collaboration with the world’s biggest sportswear company. This is all within one week. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Clearly, Slawn is a man in high demand, he's becoming somewhat ubiquitous in both art and fashion.

And while working on a seemingly endless array of projects as well as running a cafe, he found time to upgrade a classic Nike Air Max. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Paint splatters emerge across his collaborative shoes, offered in either white or black, while Nike’s inimitable swoosh is made to look like it’s been hand-painted. Slawn’s trademark cartoonish figures emerge embossed on the heel cap and a see-through the shoebox. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

It’s an arty upgrade to a sporty sneaker that brings back memories of another paint-splatterd collaboration: Nike x Stash.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

First debuted in the early naughts and recently revived by Nike, the blue-hued Stash Air Maxes are considered by many a grail. At the time, Stash was a buzzy name, a highly regarded graffiti artist and a fixture in the then-burgeoning streetwear scene

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

In some ways, this collaboration feels like 2025’s version of Nike x Stash. Not only are they both creating paint-splattered Air Maxes, but Slawn is also at a similar stage of his career: an underground artist hitting the big-time with strong links to streetwear.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

And when the shoes are released at a London pop-up on March 1 (followed by a global release on April 4), you can expect them to sell out just as quickly as Stash’s Nikes do. 

Shop Nike Here

Shop More
Multiple colors
NikeAir Max SNDR Canyon Gold/Deep Ocean-LT Smoke Grey
$200.00
Available in:
Several sizes
NikeACG Mountain Fly 2 Low LT Orewood Brown/Khaki-Light Bone
$165.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
NikeAir Max Waffle CATALYST-SP
$155.00
Available in:
Several sizes

Tom Barker
Style EditorTom Barker is a writer reporting on all things style and shopping-related.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • After 20 Years, Nike's Spotted Air Maxes Heat Up Again
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's Air Max Football Boot Is a Confusing (But Undeniably Fun) Hybrid
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's Laceless Air Maxes Are Even Better in Scrumptious Premium Leathers
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's Doernbecher Air Maxes Are Straight Flames (Lightning, Too)
    • Sneakers
  • Another Certified Nike Air Max Classic Has Gone Tiffany
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • New Balance's Ultimate Trail Beast Just Got Better (Prettier, Too)
    • Sneakers
  • This Is Not Issey Miyake's First Sneaker. But It Is Its Best
    • Sneakers
  • Thrashable or Not, Nike's Air Force 1 "Skate Shoes" Are Certainly Lookers
    • Sneakers
  • Handbag of the Year? Moschino's Pepperidge Farm Cookies
    • Style
  • High-Octane Dressing? 'White Lotus' Talent? Burberry's Been Right On the Money
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • Nike's Low-Profile Jordan 1 Finally Gets the Crisp "Royal" Treatment
    • Sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now